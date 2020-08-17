Land for quirky, luxury home with swimming pool up for sale for £1million
PUBLISHED: 19:14 17 August 2020
A plot of land with planning permission for “a design of architectural excellence” is up for sale near Woodbridge for £1million.
The 1.25acre plot just off Martlesham Road, in Little Bealings, was granted planning permission in January 2019 for an ultra-modern looking house designed by Stowmarket-based Modece Architects.
According to a planning decision notice, development on the site must take place within three years of the notice being issued.
Set across two levels, the design has five bedrooms - each with an en-suite.
Plans show the entrance level featuring three bedrooms and an open plan kitchen which leads out on to a south-facing balcony, with a view over the surrounding fields.
On the lower level a swimming pool and water garden are planned, as well as a dining area, games room and snug.
Bedrooms four and five are situated in a self-contained annexe.
Eco-features are also planned for the property including a sedum planted roof and solar panels.
The site is on the market with Jackson-Stops.
