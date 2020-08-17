E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Land for quirky, luxury home with swimming pool up for sale for £1million

PUBLISHED: 19:14 17 August 2020

Three-dimensional renders of the property designed by Modece Architects for a plot in Little Bealings Picture: JAMIE CHRISTENSEN/THIRD RULE STUDIOS

Three-dimensional renders of the property designed by Modece Architects for a plot in Little Bealings Picture: JAMIE CHRISTENSEN/THIRD RULE STUDIOS

A plot of land with planning permission for “a design of architectural excellence” is up for sale near Woodbridge for £1million.

Three-dimensional renders of the property designed by Modece Architects for a plot in Little Bealings Picture: JAMIE CHRISTENSEN/THIRD RULE STUDIOSThree-dimensional renders of the property designed by Modece Architects for a plot in Little Bealings Picture: JAMIE CHRISTENSEN/THIRD RULE STUDIOS

The 1.25acre plot just off Martlesham Road, in Little Bealings, was granted planning permission in January 2019 for an ultra-modern looking house designed by Stowmarket-based Modece Architects.

According to a planning decision notice, development on the site must take place within three years of the notice being issued.

Three-dimensional renders of the property designed by Modece Architects for a plot in Little Bealings Picture: JAMIE CHRISTENSEN/THIRD RULE STUDIOSThree-dimensional renders of the property designed by Modece Architects for a plot in Little Bealings Picture: JAMIE CHRISTENSEN/THIRD RULE STUDIOS

Set across two levels, the design has five bedrooms - each with an en-suite.

Plans show the entrance level featuring three bedrooms and an open plan kitchen which leads out on to a south-facing balcony, with a view over the surrounding fields.

On the lower level a swimming pool and water garden are planned, as well as a dining area, games room and snug.

Bedrooms four and five are situated in a self-contained annexe.

Eco-features are also planned for the property including a sedum planted roof and solar panels.

The site is on the market with Jackson-Stops.

