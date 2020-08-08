Look around six bedroom house with panoramic view over river Stour

A six bedroom house with panoramic views over the River Stour has come on to the market for nearly £2million

Little Hall, in Stutton, is a red brick Edwardian house that has been owned by the same family for almost a century.

The house is set back from a country lane and accessed via a private road.

Outside there are a range of outbuildings including a former squash court. The property is set in two and a half acres including an orchard and what used to be a former grass tennis court.

Inside, there are three reception rooms downstairs as well a kitchen, study and conservatory.

Upstairs there are six bedrooms and several bathrooms.

The property also has a self-contained guest annexe.

Property agent Tom Orford said: “Little Hall occupies one of the finest positions along the East Coast, with uninterrupted views over the River Stour.

“The property is believed to date back to the Edwardian era and has been in the same family for almost 100 years – with the current owners having been there for more than 20.

“Although it could benefit from a little modernisation there are several features of note including exposed floor boards, leaded windows and open fireplaces.

Little Hall, Stutton, is on the market for £1.85million with Savills Picture: PETER LAMBERT

“However the real stand out quality is its location. Set back off a quiet country lane the house is superbly positioned to take full advantage of its south facing, panoramic views.”

Little Hall is on the market with Savills for £1.85million.