E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Look around six bedroom house with panoramic view over river Stour

PUBLISHED: 08:00 08 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:12 08 August 2020

Little Hall, Stutton, is on the market for £1.85million with Savills Picture: PETER LAMBERT

Little Hall, Stutton, is on the market for £1.85million with Savills Picture: PETER LAMBERT

Archant

A six bedroom house with panoramic views over the River Stour has come on to the market for nearly £2million

Little Hall, Stutton, is on the market for £1.85million with Savills Picture: PETER LAMBERTLittle Hall, Stutton, is on the market for £1.85million with Savills Picture: PETER LAMBERT

Little Hall, in Stutton, is a red brick Edwardian house that has been owned by the same family for almost a century.

The house is set back from a country lane and accessed via a private road.

Outside there are a range of outbuildings including a former squash court. The property is set in two and a half acres including an orchard and what used to be a former grass tennis court.

Little Hall, Stutton, is on the market for £1.85million with Savills Picture: PETER LAMBERTLittle Hall, Stutton, is on the market for £1.85million with Savills Picture: PETER LAMBERT

MORE: Rare 16th century Suffolk longhouse with a beautiful barn conversion goes up for sale

Inside, there are three reception rooms downstairs as well a kitchen, study and conservatory.

You may also want to watch:

Upstairs there are six bedrooms and several bathrooms.

The property also has a self-contained guest annexe.

MORE: Look around manor house with a boating lake and a cinema near Woodbridge

Little Hall, Stutton, is on the market for £1.85million with Savills Picture: PETER LAMBERTLittle Hall, Stutton, is on the market for £1.85million with Savills Picture: PETER LAMBERT

Property agent Tom Orford said: “Little Hall occupies one of the finest positions along the East Coast, with uninterrupted views over the River Stour.

“The property is believed to date back to the Edwardian era and has been in the same family for almost 100 years – with the current owners having been there for more than 20.

“Although it could benefit from a little modernisation there are several features of note including exposed floor boards, leaded windows and open fireplaces.

Little Hall, Stutton, is on the market for �1.85million with Savills Picture: PETER LAMBERTLittle Hall, Stutton, is on the market for �1.85million with Savills Picture: PETER LAMBERT

“However the real stand out quality is its location. Set back off a quiet country lane the house is superbly positioned to take full advantage of its south facing, panoramic views.”

Little Hall is on the market with Savills for £1.85million.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Farmers distraught as harvest yields plummet

Harvest 2020 on the Euston Estate Picture: PETE MATSELL

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Landmark’ seaside restaurant building goes up for sale

Lots of buyer interest is expected as 152 Aldeburgh High Street goes on the market Picture: SAVILLS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Farmers distraught as harvest yields plummet

Harvest 2020 on the Euston Estate Picture: PETE MATSELL

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Landmark’ seaside restaurant building goes up for sale

Lots of buyer interest is expected as 152 Aldeburgh High Street goes on the market Picture: SAVILLS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man facing jail for Tesco Express robbery which ‘disgusted’ local community

The robbery happened at Tesco Express in Lawson Place, Bury St Edmunds, on March 23 Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Have you seen the hares and tortoises around Eye?

After the Sheep Art Trail last year The Blossom Charity has organised the Trail of Hope in Eye this year. Picture: GREGG BROWN/THE BLOSSOM CHARITY

Man accused of threatening behaviour with axe appears in court

Adam Devonshire appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Look around six bedroom house with panoramic view over river Stour

Little Hall, Stutton, is on the market for £1.85million with Savills Picture: PETER LAMBERT

Man charged after knife attack outside convenience store

A man suffered a serious hand wound after an attack outside the Londis store in Beck Row (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT