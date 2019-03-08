Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

'Little Willies' veggie sausages, sold in Tesco and Waitrose, recalled as they could contain hard plastic

PUBLISHED: 11:48 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 07 May 2019

'Little Willies' veggie sausages, whoch are sold at Tesco and Asda, have been recalled as they may contain plastic. Picture: GREGG BROWN

'Little Willies' veggie sausages, whoch are sold at Tesco and Asda, have been recalled as they may contain plastic. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A batch of ‘Little Willies’ vegetarian sausages has been recalled from supermarket shelves amid fears they could contain pieces of hard plastic.

The Vegetarian Butcher has recalled Little Willies Lincolnshire Style Sausages because they may contain plastic pieces. Image courtesy of Food Standards Agency.The Vegetarian Butcher has recalled Little Willies Lincolnshire Style Sausages because they may contain plastic pieces. Image courtesy of Food Standards Agency.

Dutch manufacturer The Vegetarian Butcher is warning customers some packs of the meat-free treat may be unsafe to eat following a 'production error'.

The warning applies to the 160g packs of the Lincolnshire-style banger with an expiry date of April 22 to May 15, 2019.

MORE: 'Mounting debts' force family-run Ipswich garage to close down after nearly 30 years

You may also want to watch:

The sausages are usually sold at Tesco and Waitrose.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has since announced the recall of the product and said: “Please be reassured that this quality issue applies to this batch only and does not affect the quality or safety of any other product from The Vegetarian Butcher.

“A thorough investigation is underway to ensure this does not happen again.”

'Little Willies' with an expiration date after May 16, 2019, are safe to eat.

The FSA added: “If you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

“Alternatively, you can contact The Vegetarian Butcher on their recall line 0800 146 252 for further information.”

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

‘I’m grateful to have been a Tractor Boy... another experience made for a lifetime’ - Quaner’s message to Ipswich fans

Collin Quaner applauding fans after the 3-2 victory over Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

‘I’m grateful to have been a Tractor Boy... another experience made for a lifetime’ - Quaner’s message to Ipswich fans

Collin Quaner applauding fans after the 3-2 victory over Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

One dead and second injured in stabbing

Forensics teams have been spotted at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

Odds tumble on Paul Hurst becoming new Plymouth boss

Paul Hurst was sacked after just 149 days and 15 games as Town boss. He's now being linked with Plymouth Argyle. Photo: Steve Waller

Ready-made carrot batons? They’re on the list

Well, everything in this bucket can go whistle.... Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Do M&S Percy Pigs really taste any different? What’s the fuss?

Gelatine free Percy Pigs (l) and originals (r). Picture. LJM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists