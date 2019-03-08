'Little Willies' veggie sausages, sold in Tesco and Waitrose, recalled as they could contain hard plastic

'Little Willies' veggie sausages, whoch are sold at Tesco and Asda, have been recalled as they may contain plastic. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A batch of ‘Little Willies’ vegetarian sausages has been recalled from supermarket shelves amid fears they could contain pieces of hard plastic.

The Vegetarian Butcher has recalled Little Willies Lincolnshire Style Sausages because they may contain plastic pieces. Image courtesy of Food Standards Agency. The Vegetarian Butcher has recalled Little Willies Lincolnshire Style Sausages because they may contain plastic pieces. Image courtesy of Food Standards Agency.

Dutch manufacturer The Vegetarian Butcher is warning customers some packs of the meat-free treat may be unsafe to eat following a 'production error'.

The warning applies to the 160g packs of the Lincolnshire-style banger with an expiry date of April 22 to May 15, 2019.

The sausages are usually sold at Tesco and Waitrose.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has since announced the recall of the product and said: “Please be reassured that this quality issue applies to this batch only and does not affect the quality or safety of any other product from The Vegetarian Butcher.

“A thorough investigation is underway to ensure this does not happen again.”

'Little Willies' with an expiration date after May 16, 2019, are safe to eat.

The FSA added: “If you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

“Alternatively, you can contact The Vegetarian Butcher on their recall line 0800 146 252 for further information.”