Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Brexit is still a worry for firms in the east

PUBLISHED: 15:02 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:02 28 June 2019

Business confidence is improving in the East of England says a Lloyds Bank survey. The busy Port of Felixstowe as seen from Shotley Picture: MICK WEBB

Business confidence is improving in the East of England says a Lloyds Bank survey. The busy Port of Felixstowe as seen from Shotley Picture: MICK WEBB

Mick Webb

Business confidence is on the up in the East of England, despite Brexit, says Lloyds Bank.

David Atkinson. regional director of the East of England at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking. Picture by FABIO DE PAOLADavid Atkinson. regional director of the East of England at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking. Picture by FABIO DE PAOLA

The Lloyds Bank Business Baromoter, for June, shows overall confidence from firms in the east rose in the past month.

Companies in the East of England reported higher confidence in their own business prospects, at 29% compared with 26% in May.

When combined with their views on the economy, this gives an overall confidence level of 13%.

Businesses' hiring intentions show a balance of 23% of businesses in the region expect to hire more staff during the next year, up 23 points on last month.

Trade stands at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: BRITANNY CREASEY.Trade stands at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: BRITANNY CREASEY.

The Business Barometer questions 1,200 businesses monthly and provides early signals about UK economic trends, comparing optimism with negative views.

You may also want to watch:

David Atkinson, regional director for the East of England at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: "It's great to see confidence in the East of England bounce back in June, following a dip last month.

"A growing number of firms in the region are expecting to hire in the next year, showing that they're happy to back their push for growth with investment.

"We're committed to working by the side of businesses as they do that, which is why we've pledged to lend up to £1.7 billion to the region's businesses this year."

"Across the region, a net balance of 17% of businesses say they feel that the UK's exit from the European Union is having a negative impact on their expectations for business activity, down 18 points on a month ago."

Nationally businesses in the West Midlands show most confidence at 25%, ahead of those in London (18%).

Those in the Yorkshire and Humber are the least confident, with an overall confidence of 5%, down 18 points and eight points below the national average.

Business confidence increased in the retail sector, up by 11 points to 22%. Gains were also seen in construction, up five points to 17%, and in the services sector, up five points to 12%.

In contrast, confidence in the manufacturing sector fell by 11 points, bringing June's figures back in line with the low seen earlier this year.

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says ‘we will respect whatever decision Dan makes’

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says ‘we will respect whatever decision Dan makes’

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Community rallies behind elderly robbery victim

Lake Avenue Post Office has started a collection for the victim Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Heart-warming response to Ahmed story as Ipswich Town Football Club and fans pledge to support young Kenyan

Ahmed - real name Joseph Simiyu Muse Wabuge - pictured at his aunt's house in Kenya. Photo: Contributed

Picks from the Paddock: Tips for all the weekend’s horse racing

Mark Johnston's Kings Advice is one to watch in the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle. Picture: PA SPORT

Ipswich given £50,000 to boost what’s on at the Cornhill

Ipswich Cornhill will be the focus of a summer of fun. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Lane blocked after lorry crash on A12

The crash happened on the A12 between Martlesham and Foxhall Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists