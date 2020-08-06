Auctioneer launches drive-in valuations after wave of lockdown clear-outs

Daniel Daley, Lockdales managing director, and Alan McIlwain, antiques expert, at a previous valuation event in Frinton Picture: LIZA MACHAN, LOCKDALES AUCTIONEERS LIZA MACHAN, LOCKDALES AUCTIONEERS

Suffolk-based auctioneers Lockdales are launching drive-in valuation days - aimed at people who have been clearing out their treasures during lockdown.

Auction Manager James Sadle, expert on medals, militaria, stamps, cards and sporting programmes, at a previous event Picture: LIZA MACHAN, LOCKDALES AUCTIONEERS Auction Manager James Sadle, expert on medals, militaria, stamps, cards and sporting programmes, at a previous event Picture: LIZA MACHAN, LOCKDALES AUCTIONEERS

The next free valuation events, using an outdoor tent, will be held in Hadleigh, Cornard Tye near Sudbury and Saffron Walden later this month.

Chris Elmy of Lockdales, which is based in Martlesham Heath, said: “For many years we’ve been conducting valuation events at hotels and community centres throughout the UK, but the coronavirus pandemic put these on hiatus.

“The outdoor marquee events are designed to provide protection for our staff and clients.”

He added: “If you’ve been having a clear-out during lockdown, and you’ve turned up something you think might be valuable, bring it along for a free valuation with no obligation.”

Chris Elmy with a rare Rolex watch auctioned by Lockdales Picture: LIZA MACHAN, LOCKDALES AUCTIONEERS Chris Elmy with a rare Rolex watch auctioned by Lockdales Picture: LIZA MACHAN, LOCKDALES AUCTIONEERS

The next three events will be at Joes Golf and Activity Park in Cornard Tye near Sudbury on Tuesday, August 18, Herberts Farm Playing Fields at Saffron Walden on Wednesday, August 19 and at Hadleigh United Football Club in Tinkers Lane on Thursday, August 20.

All the socially-distanced sessions will run from 10.30 to 2.30pm and 3 to 6pm. No appointment is needed - turn up in your vehicle and you will be issued with a buzzer to call you when the expert is available. You can wait in your car or bring a chair and sit outside.

Experts will provide free advice on items including coins, stamps, banknotes, medals and militaria, antiques, clocks, watches, jewellery, gold, silver, pre-1900 documents/books andmaps, cigarette cards, postcards, pre-1960 sporting programmes and tickets, pens, vintage toys, comics, scientific instruments, swords, bayonets, de-activated and antique firearms.

This Swiss 18th Century enamelled gold box turned up at one of Lockdales' recent valuation events and will be auctioned in October Picture: LIZA MACHAN, LOCKDALES This Swiss 18th Century enamelled gold box turned up at one of Lockdales' recent valuation events and will be auctioned in October Picture: LIZA MACHAN, LOCKDALES

There is no obligation to sell, but cash purchase offers are available, and there may also be the option to consign to auction.

Mr Elmy, a coins specialist, said: “Over the years, we’ve turned up some amazing items at our events. We have been, and may still be, the British record holders for a Rolex Submariner wristwatch sold at auction, having sold an example made c.1964 with orange numerals for just under £280,000 including premium.

“The owners consigned the watch at one of our valuation events in the East of England, and we sold it for them on commission. Other famous watches we have sold include a Rolex Explorer from the Sir Edmund Hillary Mount Everest expedition.”

From September onwards, Lockdales will be holding hybrid events, where visitors are called from their car via buzzer to an indoor consultation. For more details, visit the Lockdales website.