Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Reaction to what campaigners say was an ‘at times farcical’ seven-hour meeting on Stansted’s future

PUBLISHED: 15:10 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:10 15 November 2018

Stansted's terminal building Picture: STANSTED

Stansted's terminal building Picture: STANSTED

stansted

The meeting to decide whether to allow Stansted to boost its passenger capacity by 8m a year finally came to a nail-biting finish last night, but has left a bitter taste in the mouths of some of those present.

Bruce Bamber, left, Brian Ross and Geoff Gardner from Stop Stansted Expansion at the meeting at Uttlesford District Council hearing opposition to plans to expand Stansted Airport.Bruce Bamber, left, Brian Ross and Geoff Gardner from Stop Stansted Expansion at the meeting at Uttlesford District Council hearing opposition to plans to expand Stansted Airport.

The campaign group Stop Stansted Expansion (SSE) expressed dismay and disappointment that Uttlesford District Council (UDC) Planning Committee granted approval for Stansted Airport’s planning application to grow to an annual throughput of 43 million passengers per annum, and accused some councillors of ‘not having done their homework.’

The UDC Planning Committee, comprising ten elected Uttlesford councillors, split right down the middle with five in favour of the application - including the Planning Committee Chairman - and five against.

Where there is a split vote, the Council rulebook gives the Chairman an additional vote, and the decision was eventually made in favour of Stansted Airport’s plans.

“If this approval is allowed to stand, it would mean that Stansted could increase its flights by 44% and its passenger throughput by 66% compared to last year’s levels,” a spokesperson for the campaign group explained.

“The Planning Committee decision followed an all-day meeting which was at times farcical.

“SSE will now submit further representations to the Secretary of State asking him to call in the application. These further representations will include additional reasons for this, including evidence relating to the nature and conduct of yesterday’s meeting, for which there is a complete audio recording.”

SSE will also be discussing possible next steps with its legal advisers, depending to some extent on the outcome of the High Court challenge SSE is already pursuing in relation to the application.

SSE Deputy Chairman Brian Ross commented: “Of course we are disappointed to lose the argument yesterday in such a shameful fashion, with the outcome ultimately resting on the Chairman’s casting vote. It was especially galling when most of the councillors who voted in favour of approval made very little attempt to engage in the proceedings and showed little evidence of having done their homework. This was not Uttlesford District Council’s finest hour.

“Fortunately this is not the end of the road so we would advise Stansted Airport not to start popping the champagne corks just yet.”

But for some people in the local business community, the outcome was the cause for celebration.

Denise Rossiter, Chief Executive of Essex Chambers of Commerce, said “We are delighted that the planning committee saw sense and approved this application. Stansted is a major asset to not just Essex but also the wider UK economy and this will be enhanced as the airport develops more routes in the future. It will help secure existing jobs at the airport but also lead to the creation of new ones.”

Stansted’s own chief executive Ken O’Toole said that the decision offers London Stansted and its airline partners “the long-term clarity we need to make further investment decisions at the airport.” “But also, importantly, it provides the local community with the assurance that our future growth will be delivered in a measured and sustainable way,” he added.

“The combination of the strong economic health of our catchment, our available runway capacity, the £600 million investment we are making in our facilities and the continuing desire of local residents to travel by air by London Stansted, will collectively ensure that the airport has a bright future.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Brexit - reaction from Suffolk and Essex business leaders on the draft withdrawal agreement

13:57 Jessica Hill
Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement on the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement in the House of Commons: PA Wire

As politicians in the House of Commons debate the latest draft agreement that has been thrashed out negotiators, business leaders in Suffolk and Essex have shared their thoughts on whether they support Mrs May’s proposals or not.

Leaked report warns huge substation could ‘overwhelm’ Suffolk beauty spot

11:44 Andrew Hirst
A bird of prey at the Suffolk Coast and Heaths AONB, which is proposed as a possible substation site Picture: PAUL SAWYER

A 30-acre substation would be “extremely challenging” to develop in a Suffolk beauty spot without harming the protected landscape, a leaked report said.

Adnams seeks compensation from companies accused of truck price-fixing

47 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Adnams distribution centre

The Southwold brewery Adnams is seeking damages as the main claimant in a group action lawsuit which was filed this week.

Developing solutions for electric vehicles

55 minutes ago David Vincent
Justin Ott, CEO of Newmarket-based Spark EV Technology, which has been selected for an accelerorator programe in Canada. Picture: SPARK

Newmarket-based Spark, which produces software for electric vehicles, has won a place on a development programme - in Canada.

Colchester roadworks a concern for businesses

15:17 David Vincent
Colchester MP Will Qunice meets with local members of Essex Chambers of Commerce over lunch to discuss their concerts for the Essex town Picture: DAViD BURCH

Essex Chambers of Commerce hosted a lunch with Colchester MP Will Quince to discuss some of the issues and challenges facing businesses in the town.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Ipswich described as ‘hidden gem’ by Homes Under The Hammer presenter

Martin Roberts visited Ipswich for his latest Homes Under The Hammer series. Picture: PA

Taylor is the football sponge bringing a Spanish influence to Ipswich... and he used to clean Lambert’s boots

Stuart Taylor is Paul Lambert's assistant manager at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

What do you make of John Lewis’ new Christmas advert?

John Lewis' 2018 christmas advert, The Boy & The Piano,stars Sir Elton John Picture: JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS/PA WIRE

Council reveals swathe of cutbacks from 2019 and proposals for council tax increases

Winter gritting and support fleet reductions have been tabled as part of cost cutting measures at Suffolk County Council from 2019 Picture: SIMON PARKER

Video Felixstowe vegans - did you know there’s a new plant-based cafe in the town?

Owners of the Greenhouse Cafe are mother and daughter, Kate and Alice White. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Pub landlord who smashed pint glass on customer is jailed

Simon Clarke has been jailed for 19 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide