Hundreds of jobs on offer at London Stansted ahead of busy summer season

Hundreds of jobs are on offer at the London Stansted Job Fair. Photo: Tony Pick. © 2017 Tony Pick

More than 350 jobs are on offer at London Stansted as the airport prepares for the summer season.

Hundreds of jobs are on offer at the London Stansted Job Fair. Photo: Tony Pick.

Roles including cabin crew, engineering, ground crew and retail roles, will all be up for grabs at the airport's upcoming job fair on Wednesday, May 8.

The airport is already the biggest employment site in the east of England – with a 12,000 strong workforce.

The job fair is organised by The Stansted Airport Employment and Skills Academy and a range of firms are scheduled to attend.

Companies such as MAG, Ryanair, Border Force, Up & Away Aviation, World Duty Free, Mace, Pret A Manger, UPS, Swissport and Blue Handling plus many more from all sectors of the airport's operation.

“These are exciting times at London Stansted,” said Marcella M'Rabety, the airport's head of corporate responsibility.

“With record numbers of passengers choosing to fly from the airport and a host of new projects underway to improve the passenger experience so there's never been a better time to join the 12,000 people already helping drive our growth and success.

“Our latest jobs fair is the perfect opportunity for people to find out more about the hundreds of new jobs and long-term careers being created by Stansted's continuing growth and success.

“Job seekers will be able to meet potential employers face-to-face, obtain careers advice and explore the free training opportunities, apprenticeships and education programmes available at the airport.

“They can also discover more about the many benefits of working at the airport, including the Airport Travel Card that offers up to 80% discount on a wide range of rail, bus and coach fares and is available to all on-site staff.”

Dom Fitzgerald, from Braintree, got a job as security team leader at the airport after visiting last year's fair.

He said: “Everyone was helpful, friendly and informative offering real jobs. I started on security the following month as a team leader and have never looked back.”

The jobs fair takes place at the airport's Radisson Blu hotel from 10am to 2pm with free parking and free public transport for all train and bus services with direct links to Stansted Airport available for attendees who pre-register.

You can sign-up HERE