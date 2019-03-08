Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Hundreds of jobs on offer at London Stansted ahead of busy summer season

PUBLISHED: 10:27 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 02 May 2019

Hundreds of jobs are on offer at the London Stansted Job Fair. Photo: Tony Pick.

Hundreds of jobs are on offer at the London Stansted Job Fair. Photo: Tony Pick.

© 2017 Tony Pick

More than 350 jobs are on offer at London Stansted as the airport prepares for the summer season.

Hundreds of jobs are on offer at the London Stansted Job Fair. Photo: Tony Pick.Hundreds of jobs are on offer at the London Stansted Job Fair. Photo: Tony Pick.

Roles including cabin crew, engineering, ground crew and retail roles, will all be up for grabs at the airport's upcoming job fair on Wednesday, May 8.

The airport is already the biggest employment site in the east of England – with a 12,000 strong workforce.

MORE: Greene King donates £25,000 to help boost community pubs

The job fair is organised by The Stansted Airport Employment and Skills Academy and a range of firms are scheduled to attend.

Companies such as MAG, Ryanair, Border Force, Up & Away Aviation, World Duty Free, Mace, Pret A Manger, UPS, Swissport and Blue Handling plus many more from all sectors of the airport's operation.

“These are exciting times at London Stansted,” said Marcella M'Rabety, the airport's head of corporate responsibility.

You may also want to watch:

“With record numbers of passengers choosing to fly from the airport and a host of new projects underway to improve the passenger experience so there's never been a better time to join the 12,000 people already helping drive our growth and success.

“Our latest jobs fair is the perfect opportunity for people to find out more about the hundreds of new jobs and long-term careers being created by Stansted's continuing growth and success.

“Job seekers will be able to meet potential employers face-to-face, obtain careers advice and explore the free training opportunities, apprenticeships and education programmes available at the airport.

“They can also discover more about the many benefits of working at the airport, including the Airport Travel Card that offers up to 80% discount on a wide range of rail, bus and coach fares and is available to all on-site staff.”

Dom Fitzgerald, from Braintree, got a job as security team leader at the airport after visiting last year's fair.

He said: “Everyone was helpful, friendly and informative offering real jobs. I started on security the following month as a team leader and have never looked back.”

The jobs fair takes place at the airport's Radisson Blu hotel from 10am to 2pm with free parking and free public transport for all train and bus services with direct links to Stansted Airport available for attendees who pre-register.

You can sign-up HERE

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two arrested after crash sees teen airlifted to hospital

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where a teen was in collision with a car Picture: HANNAH MILLER

New West Suffolk College STEM centre to open in September

West Suffolk College's new STEM centre will open in September Picture: PICK EVERARD/WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

Hundreds of jobs on offer at London Stansted ahead of busy summer season

Hundreds of jobs are on offer at the London Stansted Job Fair. Photo: Tony Pick.

Local elections 2019: Where to find your polling station and what time you have until for voting

Voters who aren't sure of their polling station can find out online for the Suffolk 2019 local elections. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Greene King donates £25,000 to help boost community pubs

Greene King cheif executive Rooney Anand and Pub is The Hub's John Longden, Photo: Greene King.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists