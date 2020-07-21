E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Business Awards Advert

TUI restarts holiday flights from Stansted to Mediterranean in August

PUBLISHED: 11:56 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 21 July 2020

TUI is restarting summer holiday flights at the beginning of August Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

TUI is restarting summer holiday flights at the beginning of August Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant/Sarah Lucy Brown

TUI is restarting its summer flights from Stansted at the beginning of August, joining Jet2 as the only companies currently offering holidays from the airport.

The first TUI flight will leave Stansted at 7.55am on August 1. Picture: ED TURNER/TUI UKThe first TUI flight will leave Stansted at 7.55am on August 1. Picture: ED TURNER/TUI UK

The airline will be flying from London Stansted to six different destinations between August 1 and August 7 – this list will grow to eight destinations by the start of October.

Jet2 restarted their holiday flights last week but Easy Jet are yet to start offering their chartered holiday flights from the airport again, according to a Stansted spokesman.

MORE: Petition to save easyJet jobs and keep Stansted hub open unites aviation industry

The first TUI flight will depart from Stansted to Palma, Majorca at 7.55am on August 1. Later that week flights will depart for Antalya, Corfu, Dalaman, Heraklion, Palma and Rhodes.

You may also want to watch:

Paphos and Tenerife will also be added to the list of destinations that will be accessible by the end of summer.

According to the airline, Spain and Greece have been the most searched for holiday destinations since the company restarted operations on July 11.

Richard Sofer, commercial director at TUI, said: “After four months of not taking people on holidays, we are incredibly excited to be back at Stansted Airport and taking our customers away. We’re starting small, offering holidays to some of our most popular destinations, so that those who want to travel can do so safely.

“Of course, the current circumstances mean we need to be flexible, and we’re ready to adapt our plans if need be. We’re always monitoring local and international government advice, and we’ll constantly review our holiday programme as we go along. We realise we’re almost halfway through the summer, so we’re glad we’re finally able to offer a variety of choices so our customers can make the most of what’s left of the warmer months.”

MORE: Cruise line firm expands its fleet while ships locked down

Mats Sigurdson, aviation director at Stansted Airport, said: “We are delighted to see the return of TUI to London Stansted, and look forward to welcoming passengers to the airport in the coming weeks as they jet off on their well-earned holidays. We have worked closely with our airline partners on a host of safety measures at the airport so we are confident that many passengers will want to take advantage of the excellent choice and convenience of flying with TUI from their local airport this summer.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman woke up to find would-be burglar in her bedroom

The attempted burglary happened in The Vineway in Harwich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why is this magical village one of the most photographed on Instagram?

Lavenham was number 15 in a Top 20 chart polled for most popular places in Britain clocking up 44,540 hits on the social media site. Picture: NICK FOWLER/INSTAGRAM

Community pay respects after woman dies in Long Melford crash

Reverend Matthew Lawson, rector at Long Melford Holy Trinity Church, said his thoughts and prayers were with all those involved in the fatal collision. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman woke up to find would-be burglar in her bedroom

The attempted burglary happened in The Vineway in Harwich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why is this magical village one of the most photographed on Instagram?

Lavenham was number 15 in a Top 20 chart polled for most popular places in Britain clocking up 44,540 hits on the social media site. Picture: NICK FOWLER/INSTAGRAM

Community pay respects after woman dies in Long Melford crash

Reverend Matthew Lawson, rector at Long Melford Holy Trinity Church, said his thoughts and prayers were with all those involved in the fatal collision. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fatal crash involved replica Shelby Daytona sports car, police confirm

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Man charged with triple attempted murder to face September trial

The scene in St Helen's Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

No speedway for Ipswich Witches in 2020 as British season is cancelled

Ipswich Witches promoter Chris Louis is disappointed not to be taking to the track this season. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

First look: Inside Ruth Watson’s new Suffolk restaurant - opening this week

Ruth Watson and Rob Walpole are opening a new Italian restaurant in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New restaurant could replace M&Co store in high street

Planning permission has been granted to change the North Street retail unit’s use from a shop to a restaurant or cafe. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS