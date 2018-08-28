Sunshine and Showers

Bjorn the ‘life-like’ polar bear set to greet festive shoppers at Ipswich mall

PUBLISHED: 10:01 22 November 2018

Bjorn the polar bear and his Arctic conservationist companion, who will be visiting Ipswich's Buttermarket shopping centre Picture: LOS KAOS LTD

Bjorn the polar bear and his Arctic conservationist companion, who will be visiting Ipswich's Buttermarket shopping centre Picture: LOS KAOS LTD

Los Kaos Ltd

A life-like polar bear will be breaking the ice at an Ipswich shopping centre as the festive retail season gets into full swing.

Bjorn and his Arctic conservationist companion will be at the Buttermarket centre at 2pm and 5pm on Saturday, November 24, accompanied by some fascinating facts about the massive carnivore displayed on the first floor mall by Creams Café, Superbowl UK and Empire.

Centre manager Allan Hassell said staff were “very excited” as they looked forward to a a busy Christmas period at the centre.

The Buttermarket has seen footfall rise by 3% compared to last year, with its anchor tenants, Empire Cinema and Superbowl UK, continuing to exceed targets and restaurants also expected to perform “very well” this quarter, he said.

“We only anticipate sales to grow even more throughout the festive season as we give customers more reasons to visit,” he said.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer our customers a marvellous programme of events in the lead-up to Christmas to help get everyone into the festive spirit.

“We hope our customers enjoy our special visitor Bjorn the polar bear and look forward to welcoming new and existing visitors into the centre over the festive season.”

Bjorn the 'life-like' polar bear set to greet festive shoppers at Ipswich mall

