Lottie the engineering doll visits Sizewell power station

Inspiring the next generation of women engineers. Lottie the engineering doll at Sizewell B, Suffolk The campaign is intended to help encourage young girls, and boys, to consider a career in engineering. Archant

Lottie the engineering doll has been in Suffolk - to help inspire girls to become the next generation of women working in engineering.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lottie the engineering doll, with one of the two turbines generating the power for more than one million homes and businesses at Sizewel B. Lottie the engineering doll, with one of the two turbines generating the power for more than one million homes and businesses at Sizewel B.

For the third year, members of the Women’s Engineering Society (WES) will be posting photos of Lottie Dolls at work during Tomorrow’s Engineers Week to show the huge range of careers available in engineering. During the week, photos will be posted on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram with the hashtag #LottieTour, as well as blogs describing what Lottie got up to in more detail uploaded on the WES and Lottie Doll’s websites.

The Sizewell B visitor centre has an active engagement programme with schools to encourage girls to think about a career in STEM subjects.

As part of the campaign, Lottie has appeared at the power station in Suffolk, making her way around the turbine hall which generates power for 2.5million homes and businesses.

The aim of the project is to present images of what a career in engineering might look like by use of a Lottie Doll, to help capture the imagination of young girls and boys. The plan is for parents, grandparents and other family members and friends to share the online photos with the young people in their lives who may not have access to social media, so that this sparks an interest in engineering.

Paul Morton Sizewell B Station Director said: “We are very pleased to take part in this campaign by the Women’s Engineering Society to encourage females to consider a career in engineering and would encourage anyone interested in finding out more about Sizewell B to come along to the power station visitor centre.”

More than 150 engineers, female and male from all over the world, have been involved in taking photos using Lottie Dolls borrowed from WES, coordinated by the WES Young Members’ Board. Lottie Dolls donated an additional 50 Lotties to the WE50 winners so they could participate too. This year, Lottie Dolls produced bespoke PPE for WES including hard hats, high vis jackets, safety glasses and lab coats, so Lottie is ready to go on to site or into a lab. Lottie has visited a number of companies involved in engineering in the UK including EDF Energy, National Grid, Balfour Beatty, Aston Martin and Arup, UK universities including the Open University and Heriot-Watt, and has been to Finland, USA and Dubai.

Lottie Dolls makes real-life inspired dolls with an ambition to disrupt gender stereotypes in the toy aisles.