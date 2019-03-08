Video

Former social club converted into town centre houses

This Georgian terrace of houses in Lower Brook Street, Ipswich have been returned to homes by Stone Crest Homes, No 32, No 34 and No 36 Lower Brook Street. They were previously the home of the EADT Sports and Social Club. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

Three new houses have been created on the site of the former EADT and Ipswich Star offices in Lower Brook Street, Ipswich for those looking to be close to town centre shops and the Waterfront restaurants.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A terrace of Georgian houses in Lower Brook Street, which were previously part of the EADT premise on the site, have been restored and refurbished and brought back into use as homes. Picture: GARY DOD A terrace of Georgian houses in Lower Brook Street, which were previously part of the EADT premise on the site, have been restored and refurbished and brought back into use as homes. Picture: GARY DOD

And the three-bedroom houses even come with off-street parking.

This is the latest in a wave of town centre conversions across Suffolk with former commercial and even health bases being transformed to provide homes for those wanting to be close to amenities and leisure facilities including theatres and cinemas.

Lower Brook Street was home to the EADT and Ipswich Star from the mid 1960s until October 2016 when the new offices at the junction of Portman Road and Princes Street opened.

MORE: We are open for business!

A terrace of Georgian houses in Lower Brook Street, which were previously part of the EADT premise on the site, have been restored and refurbished and brought back into use as homes. Picture: GARY DOD A terrace of Georgian houses in Lower Brook Street, which were previously part of the EADT premise on the site, have been restored and refurbished and brought back into use as homes. Picture: GARY DOD

The main part of the former Archant newspaper and print site in Lower Brook Street is earmarked for a new McCarthy & Stone retirement development while the neighbouring Georgian terrace, once home to the EADT Sports and Social Club, have been fully refurbished and to create the new homes.

The Grade II listed buildings would probably have been homes originally, according to estate agent John Woodcock, who is marketing two of the properties - numbers 32 and 36.

In its heyday, the social club offered a bar area with a darts board, meeting rooms and a hall for entertainment plus a snooker room where matches were played against other local teams.

Now the large Georgian-style sash windows and the wine cellar are some of the only hints to its previous guise.

Opening the door to number 36 you are greeted to a light entrance hall and a ground floor cloakroom plus a study which could be used as a third bedroom three.

There is a kitchen and breakfast room with a range of built-in appliances, storage space and Calacatta Quartz marble worktops plus an airy living room with bi-fold doors opening to a sun terrace at the rear creating a walled garden with views towards St Peter’s Church.

Where once there was the bar, there is a hatch to a small wine cellar.

There is a central staircase with a wooden bannister leading to the first floor which comprises two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

A terrace of Georgian houses in Lower Brook Street, which were previously part of the EADT premise on the site, have been restored and refurbished and brought back into use as homes. Picture: GARY DOD A terrace of Georgian houses in Lower Brook Street, which were previously part of the EADT premise on the site, have been restored and refurbished and brought back into use as homes. Picture: GARY DOD

Outside there is off road parking space for two cars.

The property comes with a price tag of £295,000 and Mr Woodcock believes it will be popular with house hunters because of its location.

“This is a great position close to the Waterfront and the town centre. And it has parking spaces. We have already had some interest in them.”

He added: “Town centres are changing, a lot of Museum Street is also being turned into homes.”