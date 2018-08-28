Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Wetherspoons? Primark? Here’s what you want to see replace Beales in Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 11:14 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 26 January 2019

People have been voting on what they want to see replace Beales in Lowestoft. Picture: Mark Boggis

People have been voting on what they want to see replace Beales in Lowestoft. Picture: Mark Boggis

Archant

Following the news that Beales is set to close in Lowestoft, readers have been having their say on its replacement.

Beales on London Road North, Lowestoft, is set to close its doors. Picture: Mark BoggisBeales on London Road North, Lowestoft, is set to close its doors. Picture: Mark Boggis

The popular department store, on London Road North, has announced that it will close its doors by the end of April.

However, chief executive Tony Brown has said that no jobs will be lost as a result of the store’s closure.

With a closing down sale under way, we asked what you would like to see in place of the long-standing store and there was an overwhelming victor.

A massive 63pc of voters said they want to see Beales replaced by Primark, touted as a potential newcomer to the town for a number of years.

Way back as the second most popular option with 18pc of the vote was the suggestion of an indoor market.

Tied in third place were calls for a new nightclub and a second Wetherspoons to supplement the existing Joseph Conrad pub in Station Square.

Less than 5pc of voters opted for either a children’s play centre, multi-storey car park, gym, restaurant or bowling alley.

Most Read

16,000 rail travellers to Stansted fined after believing they could use Oyster card

People have been caught out on Stansted Express trains thinking they could use Oyster cards as payment Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Lowestoft: Man jailed for 10 years for raping 12-year-old girl

Robert Anderson Fulton of Southwell Road, Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old girl.

Headteacher to take student vandals for in-person apologies after Framlingham vandalism

Framlingham College. Pitcure: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘The club is not for sale, nor do I want to sell’ - Evans on what’s gone wrong at Town, and the future

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Most Read

16,000 rail travellers to Stansted fined after believing they could use Oyster card

People have been caught out on Stansted Express trains thinking they could use Oyster cards as payment Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Lowestoft: Man jailed for 10 years for raping 12-year-old girl

Robert Anderson Fulton of Southwell Road, Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old girl.

Headteacher to take student vandals for in-person apologies after Framlingham vandalism

Framlingham College. Pitcure: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘The club is not for sale, nor do I want to sell’ - Evans on what’s gone wrong at Town, and the future

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Campaigners urge MPs to abandon Sizewell C after nuclear power plant project halted

TASC members protesting over Sizewell C Picture: TASC

Free bikini wax offer launched to promote life-saving smear tests

Beauty salon Aimez-vous is offering free bikini waxes to help promote smear tests Picture: AIMEZ-VOUS

Redundancy costs at Essex County Council reach £8.5m

Essex County Council have spent over £8.5m on redundancies in 2017/18. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Carl Marston’s ‘Around the Grounds’: a visit to Whitton United

The stand behind one of the goals at Whitton United, during the midweek clash against Godmanchester Rovers last week. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists