Firm has a committed order book of £3.6billion

PUBLISHED: 12:38 21 February 2019

Lexden Springs School, Halstead Road, Colchester cgi. Morgan Sindall Construction has been appointed by Essex County Council to build the school extension. Picture; INFINITE 3D

©2015 Infinite 3D Ltd

Morgan Sindall Construction which has offices in Cambridge, Norwich and Ipswich, has contributed to record preliminary results for the year ended December 2018 for its parent group.

The results were released by parent company Morgan Sindall Group plc, the construction and regeneration group.

Morgan Sindall Group plc has delivered record profit for the full year with adjusted profit before tax up 23% to £81.6m (FY 2017: £66.1 million) on revenue of £2,972m, which was a 6% increase on the previous year.

The group has a committed order book of £3.6 billion and a regeneration and development pipeline of £3.1 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share was up 25% for the year to 151.8p (FY 2017: 121.1p) and total dividend per share increased by 18% to 53.0p (HY 2017: 45.0p).

Managing director Pat Boyle for Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “The past 12 months have proven to be a positive year for Morgan Sindall Construction, as we continue to focus on our customers’ needs and deliver a variety of complex projects across the country.

Fundamental to our purpose is to deliver inspirational buildings where people live, learn and work; play, care and create - from public sector facilities to private sector developments, our projects aim to deliver exceptional customer experiences and life-enhancing outcomes.”

In the East, Morgan Sindall Construction is making good progress on the £23 million West Suffolk Operational Hub which it was awarded in June 2018. Located close to Bury St Edmunds, the hub is bringing a number of operational services together on one site to save money and to serve the anticipated growth in population and housing in the area.

Three partner councils; Suffolk County Council, Forest Heath District Council and St Edmundsbury Borough Council are involved in the project and will use the site to provide waste collection and disposal facilities.

The number of special educational needs and disabilities school places in Colchester, is set to increase for the start of the 2019 school year following Morgan Sindall Construction’s appointment by Essex County Council to deliver a £18.8 million expansion to Lexden Springs School on Halstead Road, Colchester.

In Lowestoft, Morgan Sindall Construction is delivering a new headquarters for UK marine science agency Cefas (The Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science).

The £18.3 million development will provide the organisation with a purpose-built, sustainable office building and refurbish their existing laboratories.

The company is also delivering an £18 million contract at Sawston Trade Park, Cambridge, where it is converting a tired factory building for the Howard Group into high-quality, flexible commercial space, including a four-storey decked car park.

Also in Cambridgeshire the company has completed a £16.7 million project to upgrade Bottisham Village College for Cambridgeshire County Council and the Anglian Learning Trust.

