Management buyout at care home group

PUBLISHED: 14:51 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:51 25 September 2019

(From left) Matt King, Helen Gidlow and Gordon Cochrane of Healthcare Homes Group

Three members of the executive team at a company that operates 37 residential and nursing care homes across East Anglia and the south of England have announced a management buyout of the business for an undisclosed sum.

Healthcare Homes Group CEO Gordon Cochrane, chief operating officer Helen Gidlow and group finance director Matt King completed the buyout from founders David Bates and Graham Lomer, who will continue to have an interest in the company as non-executive directors.

The buyout also includes the business' Manorcourt Homecare division, which undertakes more than 1.5 million visits per annum to people requiring home-based support and care services.

Mr Cochrane said, "We have all worked with both David Bates and Graham Lomer for many years and so we are delighted to take on the baton and continue shaping, growing and leading the success of the group."

