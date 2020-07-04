“Kill two birds with one stone” - New barbershop opens at popular gym

Nathan Lawrence's Nates Barbers was fully booked in Live Fit Gym which is run by Jack Cardy. Byline: Sonya Duncan Archant 2020

A new barbershop which has opened in a Manningtree gym has enjoyed its first day in business.

Nathan Lawrence opened Nates Barbers in Live Fit Gymas part of his first solo business venture. Byline: Sonya Duncan Nathan Lawrence opened Nates Barbers in Live Fit Gymas part of his first solo business venture. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Live Fit Gym opened last summer following a big renovation and has now added another string to its bow.

In addition to the fun classes, improved weights equipment and refreshments usually offered, a barbershop has now moved in, allowing gym goers to get a hair cut following a workout.

Nates Barbershop, which is situated on the upstairs balcony overhanging the gym, opened for the first time on Saturday welcoming a fully booked schedule to the site.

The shop is Nathan Lawrence’s first solo venture after working in barbershops in the area for many years.

Nathan Lawrence opened Nates Barbers in Live Fit Gym which is run by Jack Cardy. Byline: Sonya Duncan Nathan Lawrence opened Nates Barbers in Live Fit Gym which is run by Jack Cardy. Byline: Sonya Duncan

He has now combined his expertise with 29-year-old Live Fit owner Jack Cardy to form a new business partnership.

Mr Cardy said: “I think he had done 10 hair cuts by 1pm. It’s been very busy.

“He is fully booked up from now until July 14 and I’m sure it will be a nice steady stream after that.

“Nate’s very good. He’s been keeping safe and wearing masks and doing all the things he should be doing.

Nates Barbers can be found in the upper floor of Live Fit Gym. Byline: Sonya Duncan Nates Barbers can be found in the upper floor of Live Fit Gym. Byline: Sonya Duncan

“We’ve had quite a few members who haven’t had their hair cuts before with Nathan already getting involved which has been really good.

“He’s certainly enjoyed his first day.”

The website for Nates is currently taking bookings and payments in advance to minimise the amount of contact with customers.

Customers will also have access to the gym’s car park which Mr Cardy thinks is another big draw of the barbershop.

“People have been saying the convenience of training and then getting your hair cut or visa versa is so useful - it kills two birds with one stone,” he said.

“I always think, what would be useful if I was the customer?

“If someone had a gym and a hairdresser it would be really convenient it just makes sense. Convenience always wins.

“It’s been taken to really well. I think there were a couple of concerns at the start regarding privacy.

“We had a few people saying they don’t really want to be looked at when they are working out but we’ve partitioned it completely.

“I think when those with concerns do see it I think they will realise it’s actually more private than it used to be.”