Manor house with private airfield for sale in Suffolk

Little Haugh Hall in Norton near Bury St Edmunds is for sale with Strutt & Parker. Picture: STRUTT & PARKER/CHRIS RAWLINGS © chris rawlings 2020

‘One of the best houses in Suffolk’ is on the market and it has its own classically inspired folly plus a private airstrip.

Little Haugh Hall, in Norton, near Bury St Edmunds is up for sale for £6.35m.

The Grade II* listed, late Georgian manor house is set at the centre of nearly 160 acres of farmland, woodland and parkland. It was largely remodelled around the 1830.

Giles Allen, the agent leading the sale at Strutt & Parker, said: “It’s one of the best houses in Suffolk.

“I think what Little Haugh Hall does superbly is mix some of the best 17th and 19th century architectural features – such as beautifully proportioned rooms, cornicing plaster work in the ceilings – and combines this with modern living.

“It was originally part of a much bigger estate but the land gives it a lot of protection and a very nice backdrop.”

In the grounds of the house is a private airstrip with two hangars and a folly inspired by classical architecture which was built in 2002.

“The vendor is a keen flyer himself,” said Mr Allen. “He put in two strips which are licensed and he uses them for his own purposes.

“One of the people I’m due to take around next week has some classic First World War aeroplanes which he wants to store in the hangars.

“We’ve had really good interest – a dozen viewings or so and we’ve got more to come.”

Despite the size of the house and the estate Mr Allen said all of the potential buyers so far viewed the property as a potential home rather than a business.

Inside the house there are seven bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Adjoining the house is the self-contained ‘Cottage Wing’, while slightly further from the house is a three bedroom cottage located at the head of the drive to the property.

There are also stables which have been converted to hold private or corporate events, while a traditional flint barn has planning consent for two residential suites.