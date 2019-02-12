Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Shock closure of Suffolk family firm

PUBLISHED: 10:38 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 01 March 2019

Attwood ltd Sudbury Picture GOOGLE MAPS

Attwood ltd Sudbury Picture GOOGLE MAPS

Google maps

A family-owned textiles business in Sudbury will close its doors for the final time in April after 125 years of trading.

W Attwood Limited, based on Chilton Industrial Estate, will cease trading at the end of April 2019, with all seven employees being made redundant.

It was founded in 1894.

The company produces a variety of materials for tailoring and other manufacturers including bias binding, corded piping and trouser waistbands.

The company has had many years of trading success in textile manufacturing, however, a declining market and a move by customers to order products and services from overseas has seen turnover and profits fall in recent years.

Managing director Martin Attwood said: “It is with great regret that we have had to take the decision to cease trading.

“However, following discussions with our professional advisors, the board felt it necessary to take these steps now whilst we are still in a position to settle the company’s debts and other obligations in full.

“We have enjoyed many years of trading success, thanks in no small part to the hard work and dedication of our employees.

“We will now be supporting them during this difficult period to find work elsewhere, whilst continuing to complete customers’ orders to the end of March.”

CVR Global LLP, business recovery specialists, has been instructed to assist W. Attwood Limited’s board with the orderly winding up of company’s affairs.

Lee De’ath, a CVR Partner based at their Colchester office, said: “It is always disappointing to see a company with such a long and successful history cease trading.

“However with the uncertainties surrounding future trading and succession, the board was keen to act now whilst matters remain in their own hands.

“We will be working with the board to oversee the orderly winding up of the company’s affairs. All customers’ orders will be fulfilled, and suppliers and employees will be paid what they are due.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Van drives into Aldi store during attempted ram raid

An attempted ram raid took place in Brandon on Friday morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

MP hits out at fake posters following loss of vital bus route

Therese Coffey is declared the MP for Suffolk Coastal In the parliamentary elections at Martlesham.

‘Unavoidable’ hike in town council tax announced

Lowestoft residents face an 'unavoidable' rise in council tax from the town council. Picture: Mike Page.

‘Great news’ as government releases cash to connect Suffolk’s remote rural businesses to superfast broadband

Suffolk County Council has secured funding to get superfast broadband to some of 'last 2%' of businesses in county Picture: OPENREACH

Man who blew mother’s £100,000 estate is jailed

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists