Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Confidence among manufacturing firms slumps

PUBLISHED: 07:57 12 November 2018

Manufacturing confidence has fallen, a study has found Picture: ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA WIRE

Manufacturing confidence has fallen, a study has found Picture: ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA WIRE

PA Archive/Press Association Images

Manufacturing confidence has plummeted to its lowest level in more than a year, according to a new report.

A study by business advisers BDO LLP shows a “concerning turnaround” in the sector’s fortunes, as manufacturers find themselves at the sharp end of a general slowdown in global trade and a reluctance among continental European firms to source components from the UK as a result of Brexit.

Peter Hemington of BDO LLP said: “A lack of clarity on the shape of Britain’s future trading relationships has caused a general weakening of business optimism, but it is particularly concerning to see confidence in the manufacturing sector, which accounts for 8% of all jobs in the UK, descend to a 16-month low.

“The chancellor’s recent budget announcement to increase the annual investment allowance for two years will go some way to supporting small to medium sized businesses kick-start spending on fixed assets.

“However, finalising Brexit negotiations is the single most important action required to restore confidence in the British economy.”

A government spokesman said: “We are determined to ensure that the UK continues to be one of the most competitive locations in the world for advanced manufacturing.

“We have put forward a precise and credible plan for our future relationship with the EU.

“As part of this we have proposed a UK-EU free trade area underpinned by a common rule book on manufactured goods.

“We are confident of securing a good deal and look forward to continuing to engage with the EU Commission on our proposals.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

How remembrance day united a fragmented community

20 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Colchester Garrison marks Remembrance Sunday Picture: CPL JAMIE HART/MOD

Spending Remembrance Sunday with the crowds in Colchester was poignant for me, not only because of what it was – a remembrance of the fallen – but also because it was so moving to be united in shared sentiment with members of my town’s community.

Shortage of skilled workers worsens as fewer migrants want to work in UK, study finds

25 minutes ago Sarah Chambers
A study suggests fewer overseas workers want to come to the UK Picture: MONKEYBUSINESS IMAGES

Job vacancies are becoming harder to fill as fewer migrants want to work in the UK, according to a report.

Confidence among manufacturing firms slumps

49 minutes ago Sarah Chambers
Manufacturing confidence has fallen, a study has found Picture: ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA WIRE

Manufacturing confidence has plummeted to its lowest level in more than a year, according to a new report.

Almost 4 in 10 Essex healthcare workers expect to quit direct patient care in the next five years

Yesterday, 17:27 Jessica Hill
Inside Primary Care Conference - Dr Sunil Gupta, Tricia D'Orci, Dr Brian Barma and Maria Reid. Picture: Steve Brading

As increasing workload is leading to 90% of healthcare professionals in Essex to experience considerable or high pressure.

Tesco funding scheme will help military groups in Bury St Edmunds

Yesterday, 08:45 Michael Steward
Tesco shoppers in Bury St Edmunds are being encouraged to vote of community groups which support military personnel and their families Picture: TESCO

Shoppers in Bury St Edmunds are being encouraged to cast their votes for community groups which support serving military personnel, veterans and their families in a special round of Tesco funding.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

College dealt new blow after second damning inspection report

Principal Jane Townsend at the Otley campus of Easton and Otley College Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Opinion Fuller Flavour: ‘If we stay up it will be 100% because of Lambert’

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is very animated on the touchline at Reading Picture Pagepix

Video Dog pub lives up to its name with national dog-friendly award win

Landlords Charles and Eilir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja at The Dog in Grundisburgh, which has won an award as the UK's top dog-friendly pub. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Remembrance 2018: Thousands gather in Felixstowe for civic service

The largest crowds many people had seen - estimated at more than 3,000 - turned up to the Felixstowe Remembrance Day event on the seafront. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Amazing’ charity football match for ‘Huggy’ celebrates community’s fundraising efforts

Charity football match for James 'Huggy' Hutchinson. MICK HOWES

Where will roadworks and diversions be in Suffolk and north Essex this week?

Where will there be roadworks this week? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide