Record-breaking month for Stansted Airport

Increased demand for flights to the UAE helped make March a record breaker for Stansted Airport in Essex Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT Archant

Stansted Airport saw 2.11 million passengers pass through the airport in March, up 6.1% on the same month in 2018.

Ken O-Toole, chief executive of Stansted Airport Picture: RARE BREED PHOTOGRAPHY Ken O-Toole, chief executive of Stansted Airport Picture: RARE BREED PHOTOGRAPHY

The final month of the winter programme saw increased demand on flights to the UAE, Italy, Portugal and Spain with strong growth recorded on key routes to Barcelona, Vienna, Madrid and Milan.

The total number of passengers passing through Stansted in the 12 months to March 2019 increased by 8.6% on the previous year to 28.39 million.

Stansted chief executive Ken O’Toole said: “This was another busy month for London Stansted with over two million passengers passing through our doors, the first time we’ve ever topped two million passengers in March, and rounds-off a strong performance across the full winter season.

“We are now focusing on our preparations and plans for the new summer flying schedule and ensuring we are ready to deliver the best possible airport experience.

“We are recruiting more security staff and adding more customer service ambassadors to enhance the passenger journey as well as upgrading many of our basic facilities including installing more water fountains, charging points, seats and passenger help points and have created a dedicated ‘quiet area’ near the departure lounge.

“We’ve also doubled the number of terminal cleaning staff and the number of busses operating to our car parks. This coupled with additional investment and increased resourcing by many of our key airport partners is all part of our strategy to invest in delivering great customer service for our passengers.”