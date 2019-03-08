Partly Cloudy

Record-breaking month for Stansted Airport

PUBLISHED: 13:01 09 April 2019

Increased demand for flights to the UAE helped make March a record breaker for Stansted Airport in Essex Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Archant

Stansted Airport saw 2.11 million passengers pass through the airport in March, up 6.1% on the same month in 2018.

Ken O-Toole, chief executive of Stansted Airport Picture: RARE BREED PHOTOGRAPHYKen O-Toole, chief executive of Stansted Airport Picture: RARE BREED PHOTOGRAPHY

The final month of the winter programme saw increased demand on flights to the UAE, Italy, Portugal and Spain with strong growth recorded on key routes to Barcelona, Vienna, Madrid and Milan.

The total number of passengers passing through Stansted in the 12 months to March 2019 increased by 8.6% on the previous year to 28.39 million.

Stansted chief executive Ken O’Toole said: “This was another busy month for London Stansted with over two million passengers passing through our doors, the first time we’ve ever topped two million passengers in March, and rounds-off a strong performance across the full winter season.

“We are now focusing on our preparations and plans for the new summer flying schedule and ensuring we are ready to deliver the best possible airport experience.

“We are recruiting more security staff and adding more customer service ambassadors to enhance the passenger journey as well as upgrading many of our basic facilities including installing more water fountains, charging points, seats and passenger help points and have created a dedicated ‘quiet area’ near the departure lounge.

“We’ve also doubled the number of terminal cleaning staff and the number of busses operating to our car parks. This coupled with additional investment and increased resourcing by many of our key airport partners is all part of our strategy to invest in delivering great customer service for our passengers.”

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Signing strikers is a summer priority for Lambert... and he wants to keep Keane at Town permanently

Paul Lambert wants to keep Will Keane at Ipswich Town and is also understood to be keen on Tranmere's James Norwood. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

‘This hasn’t been a good week for the Army’ - Army chief criticises Colchester soldiers over Corbyn picture scandal

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Town introduce ticket restrictions to stop Leeds fans flooding Portman Road on final day

Police out in force in the away section, for the Ipswich Town v Leeds United match in January 2018. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Debenhams has gone into administration – what is the future for stores in Ipswich, Bury and Colchester?

Debenhams has entered administration.

Warning issued to shoppers as Debenhams shares are suspended

Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre

Are you a Woodforde’s beer fan? You can now find it in nine more Tesco stores

Woodforde's Brewery, which sponsors The Barclay Stand at Carrow Road have launched into nine new Tesco stores. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Intrepid runner taking on ten marathons in ten days

Beccles runner Karl Olley is running ten marathons in ten days to raise money for Operation Smile. Picture: Beccles and Bungay Harriers

Thief steals three pints of milk in spate of village burglaries

Three pints of milk and other items were stolen in a spate of burglaries in Creeting St Mary, near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
