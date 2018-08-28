Overcast

Helping retailers reach out to disabled customers

PUBLISHED: 11:48 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:48 15 November 2018

Purple Tuesday video, filming at Bluewater shopping centre. The video was produced by Chelmsford-based We Are Fred marketing and design agency Picture: WE ARE FRED

Purple Tuesday video, filming at Bluewater shopping centre. The video was produced by Chelmsford-based We Are Fred marketing and design agency Picture: WE ARE FRED

We Are Fred

Chelmsford based design and marketing agency, We are Fred, was responsible for developing the video used to promote Purple Tuesday which was screened in stores such as John Lewis, Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer up and down the country seen by more than 1.2m people.

Purple Tuesday raises awareness of the barriers that face disabled people when shopping.

We Are Fred designed the concept, co-wrote the script with Purple, designed the animations and produced the video which will be used for staff training at major UK retailers including Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer.

It was also being played in stores up and down the country where it was seen by customers.

The three-minute video provides a number of tips for retailers to follow in order to make shopping a more enjoyable experience for everyone.

We Are Fred marketing and design studio in Chelmsford Picture: WE ARE FREDWe Are Fred marketing and design studio in Chelmsford Picture: WE ARE FRED

More than 500 businesses took part in Purple Tuesday including Dunelm, Marks & Spencer, Asda, Argos, Sainsbury’s.

Nick Street, creative director and co-founder We Are Fred said:“Purple Tuesday highlights the need for change across the UK where retailers are failing to understand the needs of their disabled customers and therefore missing out on billions of potential profit. Coming up with the concept for the video it was clear that it needed to be simple, concise and powerful in terms of ensuring that the messages really hit home. We are thrilled to have been able to work with Mike and his team on such a worthwhile initiative.”

Mike Adams chief executive officer Purple said: “We have been blown away by the number of retail outlets, shopping centres and landlords who have signed up to Purple Tuesday as part of their commitment to making shopping experiences easier. We needed to put together a video that was going to engage a wide range of audiences, grab attention and help people realise the true potential spending power being missed out on. We Are Fred were able to do just that, in a very short timeframe.”

