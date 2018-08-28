Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘We don’t need no more tattooists in this town’

PUBLISHED: 13:53 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:53 27 November 2018

Marks and Spencer Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Marks and Spencer Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Residents call for Primark to move into the space left by M&S - but does the future really lie in more retail?

Marks and Spencer is closing its doors in Clacton town centre for the last time today.

Clacton has suffered the loss of several retail outlets in the last year in its town centre, which have not yet been re-filled.

Many residents in Clacton say they would like to see the budget retailer Primark opening up in the space left by M&S, and one resident, Sharon Ward, has started an online petition on change.org, which so far has more than 300 signatures. It states: “We Need A Primark In Clacton, more clothes stores needed down here. We don’t need no more tattooists in this town.”

The nearest Primark store to Clacton is currently in Colchester.

Primark has been approached by this newspaper and asked whether they would consider opening up in Clacton, and has not yet responded.

But Zoe Fairley, Tendring District Council cabinet member for investment and growth, believes that the exit of M&S represents an opportunity to do something different in the town centre.

“The authority and partners are looking at ways to adapt to a new future for Clacton town centre, as the closure of M&S represents a wider change in the retail environment,” she said. “That is why we have pulled together a town centre working group to look at options for how Clacton may look in the future, and how we can achieve that.

“The face of retail is changing in this country – Clacton is not the only town losing its M&S – and we must embrace this change positively.”

The Marks and Spencer building on Pier Avenue in Clacton was bought by Tendring District Council (TDC) last August, but Marks and Spencer has an ongoing lease on the building until March 2027.

A spokesperson for the council explained that ending the lease early, “and any consequences of that”, would have to be factored in and inform any decision the council makes.

The decision to buy the M&S building came about after TDC established a policy for acquisition of commercial property in 2016, and it was felt that the rental from the Marks and Spencer property could make a substantial contribution to addressing the Council’s financial pressures.

But the decision to buy the property has been criticised by some residents, given M&S’s decision to move out.

UKIP Councillor for Clacton’s Alton Park ward, Alex Porter said: “I was extremely surprised at the purchase, as I had been told that M&S was losing money and was earmarked for closure some time before the purchase.

“I’ve questioned the decision but obviously the civil servants involved deny any wrongdoing.”

Neil Stock, leader of TDC stated that when the decision to acquire the freehold of the site was made, the possibility of Marks and Spencer closing down was discussed. “We knew that we were as safe as we could be in respect of the investment of taxpayers’ money; we have a lease agreement in place with M&S, which will ensure the Council is not left out of pocket,” he said.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

‘We don’t need no more tattooists in this town’

24 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Marks and Spencer Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Residents call for Primark to move into the space left by M&S - but does the future really lie in more retail?

Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

10:24 Jessica Hill
Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Pets at Home has earmarked around 30 vet practices for possible closure as part of an overhaul.

‘Let it snow?’ No thanks! Suffolk business leader braces himself for Brexit and bad weather

07:30 Jessica Hill
Chairman of Breheny Civil Engineering, John Breheny Picture: RACHEL EDGE

After being badly affected by last winter’s ‘Beast from the East,’ the last thing that John Breheny, the chairman of the Breheny Group, wants to see this Christmas is snow.

New home at Baylham Business Centre

14 minutes ago David Vincent
Baylham Business Centre, where Trebuchet agency has moved from Neptune Marina, Ipswich

Award-winning marketing agency Trebuchet Creative, has made a move from Neptune Marina in Ipswich to modern offices at Baylham.

Fifteen years anniversary and still evolving

16 minutes ago David Vincent
The team at Polkadotfrog, Ipswich Gillian Smith, Laurie Smith and Florence Irvine. Jade Halil, Emma Cotton and Nicole Noble Picture: POLKADOTFROG

Regional recruitment agency Polkadotfrog has celebrated its best year so far, with a significant increase in revenue compared to 2017.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Family pay tribute to ‘lovable’ Stowmarket skateboarder who died of prescription drug overdose

Luke shows off his skateboarding skills Picture: ANDREW JARVIS

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Man who died in farming tragedy had not followed safety rules, inquest hears

Suffolk Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide