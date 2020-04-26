E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Popular cafe to close down, with hopes of move to new premises

PUBLISHED: 19:00 26 April 2020

Marmalade cafe in Boxford is set to close at the start of June Picture: GEMMA HEWSON

Marmalade cafe in Boxford is set to close at the start of June Picture: GEMMA HEWSON

Archant

A popular cafe in a Suffolk village is set to close down in a few weeks, but the owner hopes to reopen in new premises.

Gemma Hewson, the owner of Marmalade Boxford, which is set to close in a few weeks Picture: GEMMA HEWSONGemma Hewson, the owner of Marmalade Boxford, which is set to close in a few weeks Picture: GEMMA HEWSON

Marmalade in Broad Street, Boxford, which opened a year ago and is known for its coffees and range of breakfasts, will close at the start of June.

Owner Gemma Hewson said: “Due to recent changes, the shop space is no longer available. Therefore we will be looking into moving Marmalade somewhere else.”

Along with other restaurants, the cafe is currently shut because of the coronavirus lockdown. However, it will be reopening for takeaways only on May 11, so there is still a chance for customers to support Marmalade over the next few weeks.

You may also want to watch:

Gemma said: “We will be open for coffees, milkshakes and cakes, as well as sausage rolls, sandwiches and other snacks.” She added that customers would be able to collect orders during their daily walks.

She stressed that they would be following strict social distancing rules while operating as a takeaway.

Gemma said she was sad to be closing, adding: “On behalf of myself and all our staff, I want to thank all our customers for their loyal support over the past year. Thank you for the patronage and kindness. It has been a pleasure to serve the community and the friends we have made along the way.”

She added: “I want to thank all the wonderful staff for their work.”

“We have had some lovely messages on Facebook since we said we are closing - everyone has supported us so much.”

If you would like to order food and drinks when Marmalade reopens for takeaways only from May 11, you can contact the cafe on 07519 018382.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Lowestoft teen found in Scotland less than one day after reported missing

Police have located a missing SufFolk teenager Picture: SIMON PARKER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Lowestoft teen found in Scotland less than one day after reported missing

Police have located a missing SufFolk teenager Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Former ‘millionaires hotel’ set to become wedding venue

Harvest House, in Felixstowe, has secured permission to host weddings Picture: BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY

Body in suitcase mystery one of Suffolk’s most grisly unsolved crimes

A photograph of the suitcases in which Bernard Oliver's dismembered body was found in 1967 Picture: ARCHANT

Popular cafe to close down, with hopes of move to new premises

Marmalade cafe in Boxford is set to close at the start of June Picture: GEMMA HEWSON

Those we’ve lost – the loving tributes to some of our local virus victims

Top row from left, John Hood, Dr Fayez Ayache and Florence Fisher. Bottom row from left, Ronald Courtney, Charles

Another four coronavirus deaths confirmed at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

ESNEFT operates Ipswich and Colchester hospitals Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24