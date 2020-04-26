Popular cafe to close down, with hopes of move to new premises

A popular cafe in a Suffolk village is set to close down in a few weeks, but the owner hopes to reopen in new premises.

Marmalade in Broad Street, Boxford, which opened a year ago and is known for its coffees and range of breakfasts, will close at the start of June.

Owner Gemma Hewson said: “Due to recent changes, the shop space is no longer available. Therefore we will be looking into moving Marmalade somewhere else.”

Along with other restaurants, the cafe is currently shut because of the coronavirus lockdown. However, it will be reopening for takeaways only on May 11, so there is still a chance for customers to support Marmalade over the next few weeks.

Gemma said: “We will be open for coffees, milkshakes and cakes, as well as sausage rolls, sandwiches and other snacks.” She added that customers would be able to collect orders during their daily walks.

She stressed that they would be following strict social distancing rules while operating as a takeaway.

Gemma said she was sad to be closing, adding: “On behalf of myself and all our staff, I want to thank all our customers for their loyal support over the past year. Thank you for the patronage and kindness. It has been a pleasure to serve the community and the friends we have made along the way.”

She added: “I want to thank all the wonderful staff for their work.”

“We have had some lovely messages on Facebook since we said we are closing - everyone has supported us so much.”

If you would like to order food and drinks when Marmalade reopens for takeaways only from May 11, you can contact the cafe on 07519 018382.