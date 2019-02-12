Key member of May’s cabinet at Ipswich business lunch

Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock Picture: PA /STEFAN ROUSSEAU PA Archive/PA Images

A key member of prime minister Theresa May’s cabinet, health secretary Matt Hancock, is set to be guest speaker at a Suffolk business lunch as Brexit continues to dominate the political agenda.

Nick Hulme, chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Nick Hulme, chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He will be joined by Nick Hulme, chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust at the event, which is organised by Ipswich Suffolk Business Club and takes place on Friday, March 8.

Club chair Luke Morris said: “It is a great privilege that both the secretary of state for health and social care and the chief exec of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust will be joining our next business lunch as guest speakers.

This will be another excellent and timely event for the club in the context of Brexit and we very much look forward to welcoming members and their guests on March 8.”

The lunch is supported by Milsoms Kesgrave Hall, which is hosting the lunch, Bury St Edmunds brewer Greene King and Ipswich-based Genesis PR.

Ipswich Suffolk Business Club membership is made up of local business owners, leaders and decision makers and aims to promote business growth and accelerate Suffolk’s business reputation in the UK.

To become a member, contact Liz Harsant on secretary@isbclub.org.uk.

