McColl's and Deliveroo join forces to deliver essentials to doorstep

Convenience store chain McColl’s, which has stores across East Anglia, is joining forces with Deliveroo to deliver daily essentials to customers.

The new service offers deliveries in under 30 minutes, and is particularly aimed at helping elderly people and others who are in self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A range of items, including food and drink, toiletries, cleaning products and magazines, will be available on-demand on the Deliveroo app.

More than 120 stores are taking part in the service initially, including branches in Macaulay Road, Ipswich; Hardwick Shopping Centre, Bury St Edmunds; Mersea Road, Colchester; and Panfield Lane, Braintree.

This will expand to cover 300 McColl’s stores across the country.

The company says the partnership is designed to make sure customers can access food and toiletries they need from the safety of their home.

Customers will be able to purchase everyday items and have them delivered safely to their doorstep on-demand, by the Deliveroo rider network.

All deliveries will be a contact-free service, ensuring the safety of customers.

The partnership will allow customers to order a wide range of products including groceries, soft drinks, confectionery, snacks, beer, wine, toiletries, and household goods.

Customers will need to download the Deliveroo app and enter McColl’s in the search box to see if the service is available where they live. Delivery charges vary.

Jonathan Miller, chief executive of McColl’s, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Deliveroo at this important time. We want to make it as easy as possible for our customers to get their daily essentials as they stay at home. The partnership allows us to further our support of the neighbourhood communities we serve, providing the option of home delivery for a wide range of quality goods from our stores across the country.”

Ajay Lakhwani, vice president of new business, Deliveroo, said: “Deliveroo is proud to partner with McColl’s and deliver household items straight to people’s homes in as little as under 30 minutes.

“This is particularly important during Covid-19, when people are isolating and at home, especially the elderly and vulnerable.”

