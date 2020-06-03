Three more drive-thru McDonalds open in Suffolk despite previous issues

The reopening of the Ravenswood McDonalds drive-thru caused traffic problems as customers queued up outside Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Three more McDonalds restaurants in Suffolk have reopened as the gradual relaxing of the coronavirus lockdown continues.

From 11am drive-throughs in Stowmarket, Felixstowe and Barton Mills reopened to the public as part of the company’s effort to open all of its drive-through sites in the county.

The fast food chain has pledged to reopen 1,000 more drive-through restaurants this week.

The latest batch of restaurants join four sites in Ipswich which have already reopened.

Social distancing, the use of perspex screens and protective equipment are among the measures which have been put in place at the sites which have already reopened.

Members of staff are having their temperature taken before going in to work and they are working with a limited team of staff at each restaurant.

Each order at the restaurants is capped at a maximum of £25 and there is a limited menu and reduced opening hours in place.

Some McDonalds restaurants have come in for some criticism and one was forced to close within a few hours of reopening.

The Ravenswood McDonald’s drive-through was forced to close temporarily after police attended to control the traffic on Wednesday, May 20, hours after it reopened to the public.

Passers-by described how vehicles were queuing back to the Ravenswood roundabout between Nacton Road and Ransomes Way, Ipswich.

The branch reopened the following morning, but McDonald’s said it would turn cars away when it reached capacity.

Fears have been raised on Facebook that the reopening of the Felixstowe branch could obstruct the main entrance into Felixstowe Port.

Signs have been posted in the area asking cars not to queue too far from the entrance.

