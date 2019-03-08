E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fit for a duchess - earrings designed in Suffolk enjoy sparkling Royal outing

PUBLISHED: 11:51 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 01 November 2019

A Suffolk jewellery designer is celebrating a boost to her collections worldwide after receiving the Royal seal of approval at a high-profile event.

Emily Mortimer-Hendry's earrings were worn by the Duchess of Sussex at a high-profile gender equality event at Windsor Castle.

It was the third time - and second time in a week - that the style-savvy princess had been photographed in Emily Mortimer Jewellery.

"The effect the Duchess of Sussex has had an amazing impact in terms of awareness of my brand across the world, especially when it comes to the north American market," said Emily, who is based at Brightwell Barns, near Ipswich.

Emily, whose parents are James and Belinda Foskett, was brought up on a Suffolk farm. Her dad runs James Foskett Farming - a vegetable and cereals growing operation at Bromeswell, near Woodbridge - and she is a regular stallholder at the Suffolk Show.

"My grandparents had the business before my dad took it over when my grandad retired. We have lived in Bromeswell on our farm since I was born and growing up and living in the countryside is my main inspiration for my jewellery," she said.

Meghan Markle was photographed wearing a pair of Emily Mortimer Jewellery earrings - from the designer's new Hera collection - as she stepped out for the gender equality discussion at Windsor.

She teamed her Hera diamond and gold studs by Emily Mortimer Jewellery - which are made from 14 carat gold with ethically sourced diamonds and retail at £595 - with an autumnal burgundy outfit.

The Hera collection is named after ancient Greece's queen of the gods and wife of Zeus. It celebrates empowered women, with each piece created to be versatile so it can be worn every day or dressed up for special occasions, making it a fitting choice, she said.

"I'm really honoured to see The Duchess of Sussex wearing a pair of my earrings for the third time, this time from the new Hera collection. I admire how much Meghan is empowering women through her work with various charities and am so pleased she has chosen to wear earrings from a collection that was designed to celebrate all women," she said.

The collections have been worn by stars including Lottie Moss, Caroline Flack, Georgia Toffolo and Louisa Thompson.

Emily, the eldest of four sisters, was trained at Sir John Cass School of Art and has been working in the jewellery industry for a number of years, designing from her studio in Suffolk and dividing her time between there and London.

In 2014, when her now-husband flew back from Afghanistan to propose with an Indian diamond ring that had belonged to his great grandmother. She was inspired by the design and flew out to India in April 2015 where she came across a semi-precious stone and diamond workshop, and decided to launch Emily Mortimer Jewellery.

