Limited units left at Melton business park

PUBLISHED: 06:00 21 February 2020

The third phase of construction is underway at Riduna Park, Melford. Picture: RIDUNA HOLDINGS

The third phase of construction is underway at Riduna Park, Melford. Picture: RIDUNA HOLDINGS

RIDUNA HOLDINGS

Just two vacant units are left from the third phase of development at a Suffolk business park.

Nine new units were begun in autumn 2019 at Riduna Business Park in Melton and seven have already been reserved.

The offices vary in size from 1,250 sq ft options to two storey 7,500 sq ft options.

The site already hosts 17 businesses and is home to the headquarters of East Suffolk Council.

Among those who have reserved the new offices are businesses in the healthcare, technology, and public sector services.

Katie Emerson, Project Manager for Riduna Holdings, which owns the site, said: "We are delighted to be starting the year with seven of our nine units now reserved.

"From the outset, our offering has proved really attractive to Suffolk businesses, and we're very much looking forward to welcoming the new residents later this year."

