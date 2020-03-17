E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Support network goes live in bid to offer advice and help small firms feel less isolated

PUBLISHED: 08:24 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:24 17 March 2020

Alex Till, chief executive of MENTA. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Andy Abbott

A business support network is going live across Suffolk and Norfolk in a bid to keep small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) linked up during the coronavirus crisis.

MENTA Business Support will be live across its Facebook page and is inviting SMEs to join in and share their business news as and show business is adapting to COVID-19.

MENTA chief executive Alex Till said: “Our traditional networking events across Suffolk have been placed on hold until the situation becomes clearer and we wanted to be sure that the many SME workers currently operating from home had the chance to talk, raise awareness of their current offers and give feedback to a wider community.”

MORE – Facilities business gears up for expansion into two major cities

The event will be hosted by Nick Pandolfi. “Working remotely myself, I know how isolated you can feel, perhaps now more than ever,” he said.

It is open to all in business. Visit the Facebook page @mentabusiness on Tuesday, March 24, at 9.30am

Business experts will offer practical support to those in business trying to adjust to the government guidance.

Mr Till said several business owners had contacted them for advice on funding, cashflow issues and IT support for teams that are finding their workforce are now operating from home. “We are conscious how much pressure the present climate is having not just on the cashflow but the mental wellbeing of workers and business owners,” he said.

Mr Pandolfi said: “This is an experiment and we may find that it is a one-off, but MENTA has a long track record of adjusting to business needs, we like to try new approaches to reach and help business.”

