Mental performance coach who battled back from PTSD and a stroke talks to Suffolk businesses

PUBLISHED: 17:04 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 25 March 2019

Mental performance coach Andrew Cohen-Wray, who is guest speaker at ISSBA's pre-Anglia Business Exhibition breakfast on May 15 Picture: 1404 PERFORMANCE

1404 Performance

A leading mental performance coach is set to speak at a business event in Ipswich.

Ipswich & Suffolk Small Business Association (ISSBA), organiser of the Anglia Business Exhibition, has invited Andrew Cohen-Wray to speak at its pre-exhibition breakfast, sponsored by Gotelee Solicitors, on May 15 at Trinity Park.

He is a director at 1404 Performance where he works alongside Paralympic Gold medallist, former world record holder and TV commentator Danny Crates, bringing their experience to help businesses create high performance cultures, as well as delivering workshops, seminars and mental health sessions.

He is also the owner of Athlete In Mind where he works individually with athletes and racing drivers using his ‘Running Reaper’ mind management model.

He takes audiences through a rollercoaster of emotions as he explains how he battled adversity.

Andrew lived with a 24-hour memory as a result of PTSD, suffered a stroke, lost his brother to suicide and his mum to alcohol. He speaks very openly about his journey through adversity as he shares the lows of dealing with suicide in the family and suffering a stroke two weeks before he was due to run the London Marathon through to the highs of driving some of the fastest cars in world and working with some of the quickest athletes on the planet.

