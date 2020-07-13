E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Business Awards Advert

Metal cutting firm scoops crisis grant to upgrade machinery

PUBLISHED: 04:12 14 July 2020

Profiling machines in action at Pegasus Profiles Picture: PEGASUS PROFILES

Profiling machines in action at Pegasus Profiles Picture: PEGASUS PROFILES

Pegasus Profiles

A metal cutting firm is celebrating after scooping a £50k grant towards a laser cutting machine which will substantially increase its capacity.

Pegasus Profiles in Thetford will be able to buy a new 12kW fibre laser cutting appliance thanks to support from New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership’s new Business Resilience and Recovery Scheme. The £3.5m scheme is aimed at helping Norfolk and Suffolk firms to recover from the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

The machine will enable it to substantially increase its capacity to cut carbon and stainless steel plate up to 35mm thick – doing away with the need to sub-contract certain work and cutting lead time for customers.

MORE – Shipping firm ‘excited’ at move to new home as employees embrace flexible working

Pegasus group finance boss Richard Oliver said: “Following our strategic review in light of the coronavirus crisis, we are taking measures to safeguard the business through a mix of activities, including product diversification and improving operating efficiency and effectiveness.

“We’ve identified several opportunities – including broadening our laser cutting capability – which will extend our vertical integration and improve service by bringing selected sub-contracted manufacturing in house.”

You may also want to watch:

New Anglia LEP boss Chris Starkie said: “In these challenging times, it’s essential that we move quickly to support businesses, and this is an excellent example of a business looking to become more efficient, drive innovation and diversify at this crucial time.

“I’d encourage any business which is reviewing its processes, considering investing in new equipment or which needs support to reopen, to speak to one of our business advisers at the New Anglia Growth Hub.”

New Anglia Growth Hub provides free, impartial support for businesses across Norfolk and Suffolk. Call 0300 333 6536 or email growthhub@newanglia.co.uk

For information about the Business Resilience and Recovery Fund, visit here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

“It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there” - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Objections lodged over plans for 340 more homes in growing village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

“It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there” - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Objections lodged over plans for 340 more homes in growing village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Metal cutting firm scoops crisis grant to upgrade machinery

Profiling machines in action at Pegasus Profiles Picture: PEGASUS PROFILES

Suffolk Tory councillor does U-turn on face masks as Prime Minister plans to change law

Conservative county councillor Kay Oakes. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSERVATIVES

Man ‘hit with traffic sign and concrete’ in daylight assault

Police are appealing for information after a man was reportedly assaulted in Saxmundham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Convicted burglar absconds from Hollesley Bay Prison

Hollesley Bay prisoner Mark Nicholls has absconded and has links to Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE