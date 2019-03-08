E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 10:47 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 30 September 2019

A visitor centre is planned for Needham Lake Picture: PAUL NIXON

A visitor centre is planned for Needham Lake Picture: PAUL NIXON

A Suffolk beauty spot is set to be put firmly on the tourism map with a £600k investment in facilities.

Mid Suffolk District Council hopes to boost visitor numbers for Needham Lake with "exciting" plans for a visitor centre and café, which will be open to local people to view.

The council hopes to support the local economy and encourage more people to enjoy outdoor pursuits by developing the site, which is already the most visited free attraction in the East of England in 2018, according to Visit England.

Councillor Julie Flatman , cabinet member for communities and housing, said the lake was "a wonderful attraction".

"We want more people to be able to enjoy it," she said.

"We are pleased to be able to share our plans for this new centre at Needham Lake with local residents and business.

"It is important that this project reflects the view of the community and I encourage everyone to come along and have their say, to help enhance the facilities and build on the reputation that the Lake already has."

Residents can see the plans on Thursday, October 10, from 4pm to 7pm in the Burton Room, Needham Market Community Centre, School Street, Needham Market IP6 8BB. The council is also seeking a tenant to manage the facility.

Any interested groups, organisations or business are invited to contact Andrew Brooker, interim estate surveyor, for more information andrew.brooker@baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk

