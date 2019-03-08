Sunshine and Showers

Five-day forecast

Council vows to support factory workers as 140 people expected to lose jobs

PUBLISHED: 16:19 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 29 May 2019

Manufacturing at the Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket. The company has announced manufacturing is to end at the site, with the loss of up to 140 jobs.

Archant

A district council has pledged to support all of its residents facing redundancy under Bosch's plans to end manufacturing in Stowmarket.

Gerard BrewsterGerard Brewster

Around 140 people will lose their jobs as the firm relocates the manufacture of garden tools to Hungary.

Mid Suffolk District Council has announced it is preparing plans to help those affected during this difficult period.

"It's never a pleasant experience to lose a job," said Gerard Brewster, the council's cabinet member for economic growth.

"And in light of the hard work and improvements in efficiency at Bosch over recent years I know this must be a real blow to the men and women who are at risk.

"We at Mid Suffolk will be there to help them over the coming months, not only in enabling them find the support they need but also in putting them in touch with other local businesses who could use their skills and experience.

"While the news that research and development will continue in Mid Suffolk does show that our district remains an attractive place for businesses and innovation, that certainly won't take the sting out of the news for Bosch's current employees."

He added: "They are part of a highly skilled and committed workforce, and we'll be working to make sure their skills won't be lost and can be put to work in new roles as swiftly as possible."

While the exact details of the support are yet to be confirmed they will be developed over the coming weeks as the workers' situation becomes clearer.

Previously the council has organised support days for workers with other partners in the private and public sector - ensuring those impacted by redundancy are fully aware of the support and opportunities available in the area.

Employees were notified about the changes by management during a special meeting on Tuesday morning.

There are currently 250 people employed at the factory - and while manufacturing at the site will cease, research and development is set to remain in Suffolk.

Bosch came to Stowmarket in 1995 when it bought the Atco Qualcast Ltd site and over the coming weeks will hold meetings will Suffolk staff to discuss severance packages and support to find future employment.

