See inside former care home at Barton Mills

Middlefield Manor, Great Barton Bedfords

It could be the bargain of the year - a Georgian Suffolk manor house which has 15 bedrooms and six bathrooms, on sale with an asking price of just £750,000.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Middlefield Manor, Great Barton Middlefield Manor, Great Barton

In some parts of Suffolk a three bedroom detached home can cost you £750,000.

Middlefield Manor, formerly Barton Hall, is a substantial Grade II listed manor house, with an amazing 8,700sq ft of accommodation and sitting in about 3.5 acres of gardens and grounds in the west Suffolk village.

Barton Mills is about five miles from Newmarket and not far from the A11,

The hall was previously used as a residential care home for The Autistic Society and during that time walls had been removed, and partitions added, to create bedrooms and bathrooms.

Middlefield Manor, Great Barton Middlefield Manor, Great Barton

The society has put it up for sale having moved instead into providing care in smaller homes within the community.

The spacious manor has five reception rooms, two kitchens and two bedroom suites and other service rooms on the ground floor.

The first floor accommodates 13 bedrooms, with four bathrooms and three cloakrooms and there are five attic rooms and a shower room on the top floor. There are more than 30 rooms in all.

This handsome home dates back to around 1745 and would have been a substantial home even then. Estate agent Paul Bedford said it was a property offering great potential for being returned to a single large family home or, perhaps, for two families sharing. It could also be an opportunity for anyone wanting to run a bed and breakfast business.

“It is in a lovely, quiet position with grounds that go down to the river. But it does need work to return it to residential.

“It was no longer fit for purpose for a care home. New owners would need to re-configure the bedrooms and bathrooms. It has great potential for somebody wanting their own bed and breakfast.”

Planning permission would be needed for any changes, such as converting the manor into a number of separate homes, he said.

George Walters, head of estates for the National Autistic Society, said Middlefield Manor was no longer suitable for a residential care home and the decision had been made to re-locate residents into smaller homes in the community, in the Mildenhall area.

He said: “It is a move away from large, residential type premises.

“I think the residents are better for it, they can lead richer lives.”

The hall would have required a lot of investment to remain as a care home, he added.