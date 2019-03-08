Partly Cloudy

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

PUBLISHED: 15:48 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:48 08 April 2019

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Debenhams bosses have been attacked by Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley after pressing ahead with a £200m refinancing plan to avoid his takeover bid.

On Sunday night the billionaire called for the retail chain’s board to be investigated and trading in its shares to be suspended.

Mr Ashley has around a 30% stake in the department store, which has branches in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds, but would be wiped out if it goes ahead with the £200 million refinancing plan it announced in March.

Last week the Newcastle United owner tabled a £150m rescue offer for the struggling high street chain, which still depends on him being made chief executive.

MORE: Then and now - Ipswich’s lost pubs

However if Mr Ashley’s proposals continue to be rebuffed the retail giant is likely to go into administration by the end of this week, with lenders seizing control.

Under Debenhams’ £200m refinancing proposal , £101 million is to be drawn down immediately, in order to allow restructuring, which will include store closures and rent reductions.

The other £99 million would have been made available if Sports Direct - or any other shareholder with a stake of more than 25% - fulfilled one of two conditions by April 8.

One option allowed Mr Ashley to make a takeover offer which included arrangements to refinance the group’s debt.

Alternatively, he had to call off an emergency meeting he requested to install himself on the retailer’s board and commit to either providing funding for the business or underwriting the issue of new shares.

He tabled a last-minute rescue package on Friday in which he offered to underwrite a £150 million rights issue for Debenhams.

It would form part of a “comprehensive refinancing” of the struggling chain and would see Mr Ashley appointed as Debenhams chief executive and would be contingent on the retailer’s lenders agreeing to write off £148 million of debt.

The billionaire tycoon also said that Sports Direct is still giving “active consideration” to a conventional takeover of the high street firm.

Mr Ashley said: “Whilst Sports Direct continues to actively evaluate all possible options to support Debenhams, it wishes to clarify that, as a technical matter, were it to complete, the equity issuance would be an alternative transaction to the possible offer and vice versa.”

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘This hasn’t been a good week for the Army’ - Army chief criticises Colchester soldiers over Corbyn picture scandal

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Fuller Flavour: Landing Judge is such a coup, plus Town vlogger Ashley needs your vote

Alan Judge and Paul Lambert at Bolton Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Farming feature: Were AD plants over-sold? Suffolk and Norfolk farmers assess their pros and cons

A Future Biogas anaerobic digestion plant facility at Egmere, Holkham, in Norfolk Picture: FUTURE BIOGAS

