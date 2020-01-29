E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk youngster attends Commons launch of new scheme which steered him towards university

PUBLISHED: 14:28 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 29 January 2020

Mildenhall College Academy assistant principal Katie Sanders-Pope with student Tom Canham Picture: MILDENHALL COLLEGE ACADEMY

Mildenhall College Academy assistant principal Katie Sanders-Pope with student Tom Canham Picture: MILDENHALL COLLEGE ACADEMY

Archant

A motorsport student is moving into the educational fast-lane after getting help to navigate the higher learning system.

Mildenhall College Academy student Tom Canham, 17 - who initially thought university might not be for him - was invited to join MPs and education officials at the House of Commons for the January 29 launch of a new nationwide project aimed at encouraging more young people into higher education.

The national £60m a year programme will deliver outreach programmes to young people in years 9 to 13 via the Office for Students.

MORE - East Anglia braces for Brexit: New report predicts economic woe

Uni Connect offers advice, guidance and events on the benefits and realities of higher education for students from groups that might not otherwise consider it.

Tom was accepted on to a motorsport degree course at Coventry University after attending outreach activities organised by the Take Your Place programme, which provides support to young people from underrepresented backgrounds across East Anglia.

"I first heard about Take Your Place while applying for sixth form and while I didn't know it then, they would come to help me a great deal to understand options available to me in the future as well as personally helping with the application," he says.

Tom was encouraged by Daisy Robinson, county co-ordinator for the University of Suffolk, to attend a Higher Education Convention funded by the Network for East Anglia Collaborative Outreach (neaco) - the team behind Take Your Place - to discuss university options.

You may also want to watch:

"Whilst the event didn't have the course I was looking for, it opened by eyes to university life in general. Daisy also continued to support me through drop in sessions around my university application," he says.

Katie Sanders-Pope, assistant principal of Mildenhall College Academy, has been involved with Take Your Place since 2017, and says it's rewarding to see students like Tom benefit so much from the scheme.

Tom believes Take Your Place helped him make an informed choice about higher education.

"At first I wasn't sure if university was for me or whether an apprenticeship would benefit me more," he admits.

"Having the presentations from Daisy at neaco and one-on-one drop in sessions has really helped me to understand university degrees overall and how to apply.

"I now believe that university is the right path for me and am looking forward to my motorsport degree at Coventry University later this year."

He advised other prospective students not to be put off by the thought of moving away from home, the fees or the scary application process, as there is support available.

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

What are the plans for the future of Sudbury town centre?

Artist's impression of the front view of the proposed hotel and restaurant in Sudbury. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Suffolk youngster attends Commons launch of new scheme which steered him towards university

Mildenhall College Academy assistant principal Katie Sanders-Pope with student Tom Canham Picture: MILDENHALL COLLEGE ACADEMY

Taser drawn at man feared to be possessing knife

Police officers drew a Taser at a man in Stowmarket believed to be in possession of a knife Picture: PA

Ipswich northern bypass opponents keep celebrations on ice

Nick Green, co-founder of the Stop the Northern Bypass campaign at the Cornhill in Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Travellers near Martlesham Aldi move to Park and Ride site

Travellers are understood to be pitched up near the A12 Martlesham Park & Ride roundabout. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24