Milkshakes brand breaks into fitness market with sport retailer contract

Essex milkshakes firm Shaken Udder is targeting fitness fans with a new contract to supply online sport and nutrition retailer Muscle Food.

Muscle Food customers will now be able to purchase Tolleshunt Major-based brand’s new 330ml Easy Pak cartons in Chocolush and Ooh La Latte flavours.

The deal enables Shaken Udder to reach a new sector of potential consumers and promote its products to a growing number of fitness enthusiast

“Both flavours contain less than 5% added sugar and are made with real Arabica coffee beans or Belgian chocolate and fresh British milk,” said co-founder Andy Howie

“Our drinks have become more and more popular with sports people and gym goers who enjoy our shakes as a pre or post-workout recovery drink, so this is a very exciting partnership for us.”

Shaken Udder Easy Pak cartons contain no artificial colours or flavours.