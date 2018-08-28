Sunshine and Showers

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Milkshakes brand breaks into fitness market with sport retailer contract

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 February 2019

Shaken Udder's Easy Pak range milkshakes Picture: LEE WHITEFORD

Shaken Udder's Easy Pak range milkshakes Picture: LEE WHITEFORD

Lee Whiteford

Essex milkshakes firm Shaken Udder is targeting fitness fans with a new contract to supply online sport and nutrition retailer Muscle Food.

Muscle Food customers will now be able to purchase Tolleshunt Major-based brand’s new 330ml Easy Pak cartons in Chocolush and Ooh La Latte flavours.

The deal enables Shaken Udder to reach a new sector of potential consumers and promote its products to a growing number of fitness enthusiast

MORE - Egg producers hope to crack local market with vending venture

“Both flavours contain less than 5% added sugar and are made with real Arabica coffee beans or Belgian chocolate and fresh British milk,” said co-founder Andy Howie

“Our drinks have become more and more popular with sports people and gym goers who enjoy our shakes as a pre or post-workout recovery drink, so this is a very exciting partnership for us.”

Shaken Udder Easy Pak cartons contain no artificial colours or flavours.

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

This cat was spotted entirely blue in Clacton. Picture: TERRY OLIVER

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

