Look around three bedroom thatched cottage now exempt from stamp duty
PUBLISHED: 06:00 18 July 2020
RUFUS OWEN
A three bedroom thatched cottage in Framsden has come up for sale for £440,000 – meaning it is now exempt from stamp duty.
Mill Cottage, just off the A1120 near Debenham, is a detached period cottage set in grounds of approximately a quarter of an acre.
Outside the property has several outbuildings including a two-storey play house with mains electricity.
MORE: Londoners leaving the capital after lockdown driving East Anglian property boom, experts say
The house has a brick paved patio under a veranda which is described as “ideal for alfresco dining and drinks”, by Clarke & Simpson estate agents who are marketing the property. There is also an area of decking over a pond.
Inside the property has two reception rooms and bespoke hand crafted cottage kitchen including a Range cooker with gas hobs.
Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom with a roll top bath.
There are exposed beams throughout the property.
As the property is available for under £500,000 the buyer does not have to pay stamp duty on it under new measures recently announced by the chancellor.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.