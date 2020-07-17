E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Look around three bedroom thatched cottage now exempt from stamp duty

PUBLISHED: 06:00 18 July 2020

Mill Cottage is on the market for £440,000 with Clarke & Simpson. Picture: RUFUS OWEN

RUFUS OWEN

A three bedroom thatched cottage in Framsden has come up for sale for £440,000 – meaning it is now exempt from stamp duty.

Mill Cottage, just off the A1120 near Debenham, is a detached period cottage set in grounds of approximately a quarter of an acre.

Outside the property has several outbuildings including a two-storey play house with mains electricity.

The house has a brick paved patio under a veranda which is described as “ideal for alfresco dining and drinks”, by Clarke & Simpson estate agents who are marketing the property. There is also an area of decking over a pond.

Inside the property has two reception rooms and bespoke hand crafted cottage kitchen including a Range cooker with gas hobs.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom with a roll top bath.

There are exposed beams throughout the property.

As the property is available for under £500,000 the buyer does not have to pay stamp duty on it under new measures recently announced by the chancellor.

