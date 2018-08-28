Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

John Sergeant entertains Suffolk business audience with thoughts on Brexit and Trump at black tie event

PUBLISHED: 15:31 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:31 06 November 2018

John Sergeant at Suffolk Chamber's Prestige Dinner Picture: DAVID GARRAD

John Sergeant at Suffolk Chamber's Prestige Dinner Picture: DAVID GARRAD

David Garrad

Brexit and Trump were among the topics under the microscope as TV journalist and raconteur John Sergeant took to the stage at a Suffolk black tie business event.

More than 200 guests were entertained by the veteran broadcaster at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce’s latest Prestige Dinner at Milsoms Kesgrave.

Chamber president Graham Abbey said: “It was a great night. John is such a fine raconteur with a real stage presence and he was even more entertaining than usual. Our guests particularly appreciated the time he spent individually speaking with them.”

Mr Sergeant treated the audience to his insights on a wide range of topics before taking questions from the floor, ranging from the gender pay issues at the BBC, through to whether John would still recommend journalism as a career during these troubled times and how he rated the current crop of party leaders compared to those in the 1980s and 1990s.

The next Prestige Dinner is due to take place in May 2019.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Marks and Spencer boss says chain ‘on track’ to restructure its portfolio as some stores in East Anglia close - and others open

07:53 Sarah Chambers
Marks and Spencer in Ipswich

The boss of high street retailer Marks & Spencer said it was ‘on track’ to restructure its store portfolio as 100 branches close and newly remodelled stores open next year.

Movers & Shakers: ‘Committed and able’ laboratory apprentice Jordan joins food ingredients team on permanent basis

06:00 Sarah Chambers
Edme's Jordan Peck and lab manager Gavin Mulligan Picture: RED FLAME COMMS

A ‘committed and able’ food laboratory apprentice has joined the team he works with on a permanent basis after impressing his bosses.

Ad Feature Businesses urged to grasp multi-million-pound nuclear supply chain opportunities

Yesterday, 16:39 Tony Wenham
Businesses in Essex and Suffolk are being encouraged to bid for £500m worth of contracts as part of the development of Hinkley Point C Picture: EDF Energy

Businesses in Suffolk and Essex are being encouraged to bid for £500m worth of contracts as part of the development of Hinkley Point C.

Finding freedom from being digitally on-demand

Yesterday, 16:01 Jessica Hill
Megan Whiting, freelance writer, proofreader and editor

Like a growing number of professionals, Megan Whiting knows what ‘nomophobia’ - the irrational fear of being without your phone - feels like.

Praise for pubs and brewery boss as he calls time after 18 years

Yesterday, 12:21 Sarah Chambers
Rooney Anand, chief executive of Greene King Picture: ADAM SMYTH

One of the ‘big beasts’ of the UK pubs and brewery industry has been praised by Suffolk business leaders as he prepared to step down next year after 14 years at the helm.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Opinion Can Ipswich Town escape relegation? Here are seven reasons to be positive

Jordan Roberts impressed as a makeshift striker against Preston. Photo: Steve Waller

Man denies breaking into Suffolk museum and stealing artefacts

Museum of East Anglian Life director Jenny Cousins following the alleged raid Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘We’ve got to be careful’ – Lambert on fit-again duo Huws and Bishop

Teddy Bishop played the first half as Ipswich Town's U23s drew 2-2 with Cardiff at Portman Road on Monday. Photo: Ross Halls

Will the Orwell Bridge be closed this morning?

The Orwell Bridge is facing closure this morning after high winds were forecast for coastal areas in the south of England. Picture: ARCHANT

Could Suffolk’s rural towns lose their free parking?

Fears have been raised that parking in places such as Sudbury could cost more Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Breaking News Search for missing man called-off after body found in Calais

Peter Hyatt has been reported missing from his Clacton home Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide