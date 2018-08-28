John Sergeant entertains Suffolk business audience with thoughts on Brexit and Trump at black tie event

John Sergeant at Suffolk Chamber's Prestige Dinner Picture: DAVID GARRAD David Garrad

Brexit and Trump were among the topics under the microscope as TV journalist and raconteur John Sergeant took to the stage at a Suffolk black tie business event.

More than 200 guests were entertained by the veteran broadcaster at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce’s latest Prestige Dinner at Milsoms Kesgrave.

Chamber president Graham Abbey said: “It was a great night. John is such a fine raconteur with a real stage presence and he was even more entertaining than usual. Our guests particularly appreciated the time he spent individually speaking with them.”

Mr Sergeant treated the audience to his insights on a wide range of topics before taking questions from the floor, ranging from the gender pay issues at the BBC, through to whether John would still recommend journalism as a career during these troubled times and how he rated the current crop of party leaders compared to those in the 1980s and 1990s.

The next Prestige Dinner is due to take place in May 2019.