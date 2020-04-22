Plans to more than double the number of rooms at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall approved

Planners have approved an application to more than double the number of rooms at the hotel Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS Archant

Plans to more than double the number of rooms at a luxury hotel in Suffolk have been approved.

New rooms have been given the go ahead at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall by East Suffolk Council.

The extra capacity will come in a new area set to be built to the side of the main building.

The space will house 27 additional rooms, bringing the hotel’s total number to 50.

The expansion will be built from concrete and brick with charred timber and zinc cladding, the proposed building is intended to be contemporary whilst blending in against the hotel’s woodland backdrop.

Planners at East Suffolk Council praised what they called the “refined and intelligent approach” of the building’s design; highlighting the importance of the scheme creating a separate building rather than an extension to the existing hall.

They also praised the choice of materials used on the building describing them as complementary to the look of the existing hall, which is Grade II listed. .

The new rooms are set to be built at the same time as a previously approved work on expanding the hall’s restaurant.

The hotel has also recently finished the construction of a £1.5 million luxury spa which has been unable to open because of the coronavirus.

It’s unclear when the latest work will begin but the hotel is pleased the news of the application’s approval .

“We are delighted to receive this news especially given the current situation,” said Sarah Oliver, general manager at the Milsoms Kesgrave Hall.

“We have just finished our beautiful new spa, which looks amazing and it’s sad that it cannot be enjoyed yet by all.

“It’s great to have more accommodation especially when hosting larger events in The Hangar.

“Once we reopen and life returns to ‘normal’ it will be our next project.

“It will allow us to expand our current accommodation offering, it will result in additional employment for the local community anf enhance our offering.”

The original main hall was built as a country house for MP William Cunliffe Shaw in 1812.

In its lifetime the building has played a number of roles and was, until 2007, a boarding school.

