E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Plans to more than double the number of rooms at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall approved

PUBLISHED: 16:00 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 22 April 2020

Planners have approved an application to more than double the number of rooms at the hotel Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Planners have approved an application to more than double the number of rooms at the hotel Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Archant

Plans to more than double the number of rooms at a luxury hotel in Suffolk have been approved.

Plans have been approved to expand the Milsoms Kesgrave Hall hotel, this picture shows what the proposed site will look like. Picture: KLH ARCHITECTSPlans have been approved to expand the Milsoms Kesgrave Hall hotel, this picture shows what the proposed site will look like. Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

New rooms have been given the go ahead at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall by East Suffolk Council.

The extra capacity will come in a new area set to be built to the side of the main building.

The space will house 27 additional rooms, bringing the hotel’s total number to 50.

The expansion will be built from concrete and brick with charred timber and zinc cladding, the proposed building is intended to be contemporary whilst blending in against the hotel’s woodland backdrop.

Planners at East Suffolk Council praised what they called the “refined and intelligent approach” of the building’s design; highlighting the importance of the scheme creating a separate building rather than an extension to the existing hall.

They also praised the choice of materials used on the building describing them as complementary to the look of the existing hall, which is Grade II listed. .

The new rooms are set to be built at the same time as a previously approved work on expanding the hall’s restaurant.

The hotel has also recently finished the construction of a £1.5 million luxury spa which has been unable to open because of the coronavirus.

You may also want to watch:

It’s unclear when the latest work will begin but the hotel is pleased the news of the application’s approval .

“We are delighted to receive this news especially given the current situation,” said Sarah Oliver, general manager at the Milsoms Kesgrave Hall.

“We have just finished our beautiful new spa, which looks amazing and it’s sad that it cannot be enjoyed yet by all.

“It’s great to have more accommodation especially when hosting larger events in The Hangar.

“Once we reopen and life returns to ‘normal’ it will be our next project.

“It will allow us to expand our current accommodation offering, it will result in additional employment for the local community anf enhance our offering.”

The original main hall was built as a country house for MP William Cunliffe Shaw in 1812.

In its lifetime the building has played a number of roles and was, until 2007, a boarding school.

READ MORE: Milsoms reveals plans for major new extension at Kesgrave Hall

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Coronavirus-related deaths in Suffolk and north Essex top 400

A further seven people have died at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals in the last 24 hours after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total in the region to more than 400. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Prep school to close for good after coronavirus ‘unravels plans for growth’

Moreton Hall Preparatory School in Bury St Edmunds will close permanently at the end of the summer term. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after death of ‘lovable’ motorcyclist

Kerrin Repman died after being hit by a car in Dovercourt, near Harwich, last week. PICTURE: Esssex Police

Builders finish work at multi-million pound new Ipswich school site

Copleston High School's new building in Ipswich has been completed. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Plans to more than double the number of rooms at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall approved

Planners have approved an application to more than double the number of rooms at the hotel Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS
Drive 24