E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

First look at £1.5m spa planned for Suffolk hotel

PUBLISHED: 19:20 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:20 14 September 2019

Kesgrave Hall, the four star hotel and restaurant, is investing in a new spa which is planned to be open for Spring 2020, cgi. Picture: THE HILLS GROUP

Kesgrave Hall, the four star hotel and restaurant, is investing in a new spa which is planned to be open for Spring 2020, cgi. Picture: THE HILLS GROUP

Hills Group

Milsoms Kesgrave Hall, the four star boutique hotel and restaurant near Ipswich, is investing in a £1.5m luxury spa.

Director Paul Milsom of Kesgrave Hall where building work has started on a new £1.5m luxury spa by The Hills Group. Picture; MILSOM HOTELSDirector Paul Milsom of Kesgrave Hall where building work has started on a new £1.5m luxury spa by The Hills Group. Picture; MILSOM HOTELS

Building work has started on site for the new facility, with a target of having it completed and ready for customers in early Spring 2020.

It is a joint project between business partners, Milsoms Hotels and The Hills Group and represents a £1.5m investment in new facilities.

The spa will have double and single treatment rooms, with timber cladding and large sections of bi-folding doors out to outside decking with seating, a unique hot tub area and a huge double-sided logburner.

Paul Milsom, director of Milsoms, said: "It is very exciting. This is going to be an impressive, modern luxury facility.

Milsoms Kesgrave Hall Hotel. Picture: MILSOM HOTELSMilsoms Kesgrave Hall Hotel. Picture: MILSOM HOTELS

"Since we bought the hotel in 2007 we have thought of having a spa.

"We have had continuous investment since then.

"This is something we have wanted for a long time.

"We hope the people of Ipswich, and Kesgrave and Woodbridge will like it and use it. The small spa at Maison Talbooth in Dedham is well used by the local community,"

You may also want to watch:

Modern hotels needed to invest in facilities like this for their guests and day spa visits, he said.

"Day spas are a growing business."

It would be ideal for individual health and beauty treatments, group spa days and corporate use, he said.

"This about our fourth phase of investment. We have invested in new bedrooms, and the hanger previously.

"We have a core staff of 50 to 60 and at busy times when there are events on there are around 100.

"The spa will create another 10 to 12 jobs."

He paid tribute to partners The Hills Group, who would build it.

"They did all of the work when we originally took over Kesgrave Hall and are high quality builders."

The hotel and restaurant is open 365 days a year and this was not the end of investment, he said.

"We currently have 23 bedrooms and we would like to have more.

"We are in the early stage of discussions. The area needs more hotel beds and we would like to increase to 50 bedrooms if we manage to get planning to do that."

Most Read

First pictures show the extent of chicken spill which closed A14 for hours

The clean up operation is continuing on the road Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lane on A14 reopens but traffic chaos continues following lorry spill

A lorry has shed its load on the A14 Picture: SU ANDERSON

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Most Read

First pictures show the extent of chicken spill which closed A14 for hours

The clean up operation is continuing on the road Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lane on A14 reopens but traffic chaos continues following lorry spill

A lorry has shed its load on the A14 Picture: SU ANDERSON

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Rail disruption after person is hit by train

Diss Railway Station. A person has been hit by a train between Ipswich and Diss, causing disruption to Greater Anglia services. Picture: Archant

Armed police detain man at Waterfront after incident

Wiff Waff bar Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

First look at £1.5m spa planned for Suffolk hotel

Kesgrave Hall, the four star hotel and restaurant, is investing in a new spa which is planned to be open for Spring 2020, cgi. Picture: THE HILLS GROUP

Campaigners march against proposed children’s centre closures

Protesters march through Woodbridge at the decision to cut children's centres in the county. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s goalless home draw with Doncaster

Doncaster Rovers keeper Ian Lawlor saves this James Norwood effort. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists