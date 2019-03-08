First look at £1.5m spa planned for Suffolk hotel

Kesgrave Hall, the four star hotel and restaurant, is investing in a new spa which is planned to be open for Spring 2020, cgi. Picture: THE HILLS GROUP Hills Group

Milsoms Kesgrave Hall, the four star boutique hotel and restaurant near Ipswich, is investing in a £1.5m luxury spa.

Director Paul Milsom of Kesgrave Hall where building work has started on a new £1.5m luxury spa by The Hills Group. Picture; MILSOM HOTELS Director Paul Milsom of Kesgrave Hall where building work has started on a new £1.5m luxury spa by The Hills Group. Picture; MILSOM HOTELS

Building work has started on site for the new facility, with a target of having it completed and ready for customers in early Spring 2020.

It is a joint project between business partners, Milsoms Hotels and The Hills Group and represents a £1.5m investment in new facilities.

The spa will have double and single treatment rooms, with timber cladding and large sections of bi-folding doors out to outside decking with seating, a unique hot tub area and a huge double-sided logburner.

Paul Milsom, director of Milsoms, said: "It is very exciting. This is going to be an impressive, modern luxury facility.

Milsoms Kesgrave Hall Hotel. Picture: MILSOM HOTELS Milsoms Kesgrave Hall Hotel. Picture: MILSOM HOTELS

"Since we bought the hotel in 2007 we have thought of having a spa.

"We have had continuous investment since then.

"This is something we have wanted for a long time.

"We hope the people of Ipswich, and Kesgrave and Woodbridge will like it and use it. The small spa at Maison Talbooth in Dedham is well used by the local community,"

Modern hotels needed to invest in facilities like this for their guests and day spa visits, he said.

"Day spas are a growing business."

It would be ideal for individual health and beauty treatments, group spa days and corporate use, he said.

"This about our fourth phase of investment. We have invested in new bedrooms, and the hanger previously.

"We have a core staff of 50 to 60 and at busy times when there are events on there are around 100.

"The spa will create another 10 to 12 jobs."

He paid tribute to partners The Hills Group, who would build it.

"They did all of the work when we originally took over Kesgrave Hall and are high quality builders."

The hotel and restaurant is open 365 days a year and this was not the end of investment, he said.

"We currently have 23 bedrooms and we would like to have more.

"We are in the early stage of discussions. The area needs more hotel beds and we would like to increase to 50 bedrooms if we manage to get planning to do that."