‘The industry has lost a year’ - No joy for venues as weddings return
PUBLISHED: 13:40 02 July 2020
Charlotte Bond
Wedding bells will not be chiming according to one Suffolk venue despite changes to the Government’s coronavirus policy.
From July 4, couples in England will be able to get married once more but the continuing threat of the coronavirus means that weddings will look very different, if they go ahead at all.
“We still can’t do over 30 people for a wedding,” said Sarah Oliver from Milsoms Kesgrave Hall, which hosts weddings in its event space the Hangar.
“The average wedding is 70-80 people. We can’t have music played or readings, it’s a service only just for the vows.
“We still have to maintain social distancing guidelines.”
So many restrictions and the ongoing uncertainty over the virus have had a damaging impact on an industry that prides itself on detailed organisation. Many couples feel they have been left with no other option than to reschedule.
Mrs Oliver said: “The problem we have is that the weddings we have had have pretty much all been moved to next year, 95% have moved already. I have only got a few left.”
She said the venue had one booking left for September, but suspected that this would be moved soon, and a handful for the rest of the year.
“Couples don’t want to sacrifice the wedding they wanted,” said Mrs Oliver.
You may also want to watch:
Before the coronavirus, the wedding industry as a whole was looking at a bumper year bolstered by the fact that many had wanted to get married in 2020 because of the date itself.
“We had never had more bookings than this year,” said Mrs Oliver.
“The industry was expecting it to be the biggest ever.
“Everyone wanted to get married in 2020. They wanted to have that date,
“It’s been heartbreaking.”
As well as the impact on venues themselves the repercussions of the lack of wedding bookings have been felt in other parts of the industry from florists to DJs.
“Who is going to have a DJ for 30 people?,” said Mrs Oliver.
“That is the reason people have moved.”
While next year looks to be a lot brighter for the industry as a whole, the uncertainty of the virus remains.
“It’s had a massive impact on everyone’s lives,” said Mrs Oliver.
“The wedding industry has lost a whole year.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.