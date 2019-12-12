Tree move marks start of final phase of business park scheme

Katie Emerson of Riduna Holdings and Stuart Leech, operations director at Mixbrow with the silver birch trees as the final phase of Riduna Park gets into gear Picture: MIXBROW Mixbrow

The final phase of a new business park for Woodbridge has begun - with the emphasis on mitigating its impact on the environment, developers say.

The third and final part of Riduna Park at Melton has begun with the relocation of three silver birch trees. These were carefully dug up and replanted to mark the next stage of development.

Over the next 10 months, Needham Market-based Mixbrow Construction will be working for developer and landlord Riduna Holdings to build nine new business units in three standalone blocks that will be ready to move into by autumn next year.

The final phase, designed by KLH Architects, is aimed at helping to meet increasing demand for good quality individual office accommodation.

The scheme, which has grown over recent years, is home to a thriving business community which includes Flagship Group, East Suffolk Council, artisan coffee house Honey & Harvey and entrepreneurial start-up lab, Shout about Suffolk.

Developers say the impact the development has on its environment has been an important aspect of the construction, and that the design "steps beyond" the standard remit to ensure the new buildings complement the existing landscape. Community interest company Greener Growth which is already on site supporting the developer with ongoing maintenance - has also been appointed by Mixbrow to carry out the soft landscaping and advise on ways that current wildlife habitats and havens can be sustained and enhanced.

Mixbrow operations director Stuart Leech said: "It is important to us that we mitigate our impact on the local environment. So we asked for Greener Growth's help in advising on ways to ensure the finished scheme encourages biodiversity and protects the existing habitats of insects and birds on the site. The first step for us has been relocating the existing trees to their new home."

Katie Emerson, of Riduna Holdings, said: "We feel that the surroundings where you work is incredibly important, as it enables you to attract and retain the right staff for your business. We're lucky to have this location in the heart of the countryside and so close to Suffolk's coastline, and we feel that part of our responsibility is to protect, sustain and enhance our surroundings for both the flora and fauna."