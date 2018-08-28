Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Modern Ipswich office block is being converted

PUBLISHED: 10:52 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:08 22 November 2018

Saxon House, Ipswich, the former home of the Call Connection business, is to be converted into apartments.

Saxon House, Ipswich, the former home of the Call Connection business, is to be converted into apartments.

Archant

The former Call Connection offices in the centre of Ipswich are being converted into new central homes. intended for young professionals.

Saxon House, 1 Cromwell Square, Ipswich which is being converted into 34 apartment homes by developers Gold & Amber. Picture: Gold & Amber.Saxon House, 1 Cromwell Square, Ipswich which is being converted into 34 apartment homes by developers Gold & Amber. Picture: Gold & Amber.

The Ipswich call centre firm closed in July 2017, with the loss of more than 130 jobs.

Subsequently its headquarters office, Saxon House in Cromwell Square, was put up for sale with an asking price of almost £2m.

It has been standing empty.

Now London-based developers Gold & Amber are preparing a show apartment for a marketing launch.

Estate agent Andrew Blewitt of Nicholas Estates said it was being converted into 34 one and two bedroom homes, with a target of being completed by the end of March 2019.

The offices were bought by City centre regeneration specialists Gold & Amber which has had several schemes in Leeds.

It is currently converting Hope City Church in Leeds into 52 apartments. That building was previously offices, a medical centre and council library.

Previous redevelopment schemes include North Crescent, Leeds and Kirkstall Gate, Leeds.

Gold & Amber is aiming for the Saxon House conversion to be completed in March 2019.

Gold & Amber director Sophie Brown said: “We bought the building because it was no longer being used as offices and empty.

“It is in an ideal location and an attractive building.

“We love the location and we love Ipswich.

“Saxon House is close to pubs and restaurants and offices. We thought it would be ideal for a lot of people, first-time buyers and investors.

“It is a perfect location for young professionals to live, and to walk to work.

“It is only ten minutes walk to the train station, and 1 hour 10 minutes to London Liverpool Street.”

They would be providing 34 high specification homes, she said, mostly one bedroom and a two bedroom, and there were six car parking spaces.

“Most people who live here won’t need a car. It is an ideal location.

“We are looking forward to a lovely community here.”

Town centre living is back in vogue, according to research by Savills, with Ipswich and Felixstowe showing growth.

In Ipswich a number of prominent town centre buildings have already been converted into apartments including `above the shops’ in Queen Street and at Electric House and the former Suffolk County Council offices, St Edmund House, in Rope Walk, which is now St Edmunds House.

The former First Floor Club in Tacket Street has also become modern apartments.

Agents for Saxon House are William H Brown and Nicholas Estates.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Company reveals the reasons behind the redundancies it is making this festive season

09:04 Jessica Hill
Saica Flex's facility in Haverhill

A Spanish packaging manufacturer has clarified how many people it is making redundant at its Haverhill base and why.

Modern Ipswich office block is being converted

18 minutes ago David Vincent
Saxon House, Ipswich, the former home of the Call Connection business, is to be converted into apartments.

The former Call Connection offices in the centre of Ipswich are being converted into new central homes. intended for young professionals.

B&B and brewery behind ‘Gunner’s Daughter’ and ‘Blonde Bombshell’ gets new owners

52 minutes ago Jessica Hill
From left to right new owners Chris and Fiona Gerard of Innventure and Old Cannon managers Julie and Craig Nichols. Picture: Judith Shallow

This week, the keys were handed over for micro brewery in Bury St Edmunds with a 20-year history in the town.

Bjorn the ‘life-like’ polar bear set to greet festive shoppers at Ipswich mall

10:01 Sarah Chambers
Bjorn the polar bear and his Arctic conservationist companion, who will be visiting Ipswich's Buttermarket shopping centre Picture: LOS KAOS LTD

A life-like polar bear will be breaking the ice at an Ipswich shopping centre as the festive retail season gets into full swing.

Poll No deal with WTO rules doesn’t go far enough, says logistics boss who wants trade to flow freely

09:47 Sarah Chambers
Stephen Britt of Anchor Storage, Kenton.

If Suffolk logistics boss Stephen Britt had his way, the UK would simply open up its ports on March 30, 2019, and let the trade flow.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

26 cars fined in illegal parking crackdown

St Edmundsbury Police held a crackdown on illegal parking. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Additional trains running to and from the Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ministry of Defence announce major £160m boost for RAF base

The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

Everything you need to know about the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide