However, for staff at Suffolk cider manufacturers Aspall, such dilemmas are set to become a problem of the past.

The firm's parent company Molson Coors has rolled out a new initiative to give staff up to two weeks extra paid leave each year, on top of their standard 31 days annual leave.

This 'Life Leave' policy is part of the brewer's 'Moments that Matter' programme designed to create a better work-life balance for employees.

The company say 'Life Leave' can be used for the significant moments in life such as settling in a new puppy at home, moving house or the days leading up to a wedding.

"The way we all work has changed", explained Phil Whitehead, Molson Coors managing director for UK and Ireland.

"For our people to perform at their best, we recognise they need an employer that provides flexibility and understands their personal priorities.

"There are often things going on in our lives which we would normally use annual leave to sort out but this eats into actual downtime.

"We wanted to change that and give our people the ability to take care of what matters in their life without running down holiday days."

This isn't the first time a Suffolk company has taken an unorthodox approach to boost moral.

Ipswich's JMS Engineering recently revealed it would be giving staff every other Friday off in a move designed to increase productivity and reward employees' hard work.

Adam Firby, HR director UK & Ireland, at Molson Coors, added: "We're really proud of the team culture we've created.

"Many of our employees already work on a flexible basis, but we wanted to take this one step further. Launching 'Life Leave' allows people to use their holiday as it's meant to be - a break - while knowing they've got the breathing space to tap into extra leave for the planned and unplanned life moments."