'I'll drink to that' - Suffolk cider firm gives staff two weeks extra holiday to look after new puppies

PUBLISHED: 11:23 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 10 July 2019

Molson Coors Brewing Company in the UK and Ireland has launched a new employee initiative, which offers staff up to two weeks extra paid leave annually. Photo: Getty Images.

Molson Coors Brewing Company in the UK and Ireland has launched a new employee initiative, which offers staff up to two weeks extra paid leave annually. Photo: Getty Images.

Archant

You never seem to have enough, either squandering them too early in the year or forced to waste them on some depressing adult chore like moving house or waiting for a washing machine to be delivered.

Molson Coors Brewing Company in the UK and Ireland has launched a new employee initiative, which offers staff up to two weeks extra paid leave annually. Photo: Aspall.Molson Coors Brewing Company in the UK and Ireland has launched a new employee initiative, which offers staff up to two weeks extra paid leave annually. Photo: Aspall.

However, for staff at Suffolk cider manufacturers Aspall, such dilemmas are set to become a problem of the past.

The firm's parent company Molson Coors has rolled out a new initiative to give staff up to two weeks extra paid leave each year, on top of their standard 31 days annual leave.

This 'Life Leave' policy is part of the brewer's 'Moments that Matter' programme designed to create a better work-life balance for employees.

The company say 'Life Leave' can be used for the significant moments in life such as settling in a new puppy at home, moving house or the days leading up to a wedding.

"The way we all work has changed", explained Phil Whitehead, Molson Coors managing director for UK and Ireland.

"For our people to perform at their best, we recognise they need an employer that provides flexibility and understands their personal priorities.

"There are often things going on in our lives which we would normally use annual leave to sort out but this eats into actual downtime.

"We wanted to change that and give our people the ability to take care of what matters in their life without running down holiday days."

This isn't the first time a Suffolk company has taken an unorthodox approach to boost moral.

Ipswich's JMS Engineering recently revealed it would be giving staff every other Friday off in a move designed to increase productivity and reward employees' hard work.

Adam Firby, HR director UK & Ireland, at Molson Coors, added: "We're really proud of the team culture we've created.

"Many of our employees already work on a flexible basis, but we wanted to take this one step further. Launching 'Life Leave' allows people to use their holiday as it's meant to be - a break - while knowing they've got the breathing space to tap into extra leave for the planned and unplanned life moments."

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

