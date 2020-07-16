Monster safari day out to launch in Bury St Edmunds

A town centre is offering a new experience for families to enjoy over the summer - a monster superheroes safari.

The trail, which launches on Monday, July 20, will feature 10 different characters waiting to be discovered in the windows of town centre premises and is helping to raise money for NHS Charities Together.

Participants of the nationwide story-trail project MonsterHero Safari need only their smartphone to utilise contactless NFC technology and QR codes.

The safari is app-free without the need for players to download or sign up. After finding all 10 monster superheroes, families will be rewarded with a free e-book about their first adventure.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of the Ourburystedmunds Business Improvement District (BID) group, said: “We’ve been organising themed trails in the town centre for many years ranging from artworks to items in shop windows and we know how much visitors and residents in the town absolutely love them.

“So when the opportunity to be part of MonsterHero Safari came along, together with the fact that it will be supporting the NHS, I was delighted to get involved.”

Sponsorship from both the BID and the Arc shopping centre means that the trail will be free of charge to the first 500 players to sign up although they will be able to make a charity donation if they wish. Thereafter there will be a £2 entry fee for the trail.

Arc centre administrator Sam Parker added: “We are very excited to help fund the safari in order to give early bird players the chance to take part for free. It’s a completely safe and fun way for all members of the family to enjoy a day out in Bury St Edmunds town centre over the summer.”

MonsterHero Safari will be in Bury St Edmunds until the first week of September.

For more information see here.