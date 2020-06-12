E-edition Read the EADT online edition
More Costa Coffees reopen across Suffolk and north Essex

PUBLISHED: 16:08 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 12 June 2020

Costa Coffees are starting to re-open Picture: NEWSCAST

Costa Coffees are starting to re-open Picture: NEWSCAST

A second wave of Costa Coffee outlets are set to reopen across Suffolk and north Essex on Thursday, June 18.

Cafés in Frinton, Halstead and Mildenhall are set to reopen under strict new hygiene and social distancing rules after closing due to the coronavirus crisis.

But customers at the outlets will only be able to use contactless payments.

The first tranche of outlets, including Stowmarket Drive Thru, Stowmarket town and Saxmundham opened on June 4.

“We’re sanitising surfaces frequently and washing our hands every 30 minutes at a minimum,” said a spokeswoman.

“A hand sanitiser station has been placed near every store entrance for customers to use.”

Perspex screens have also been installed at counters.

The stores won’t be able to accept physical Costa Coffee club cards, but customers can still collect and redeem loyalty points using the Costa app.

