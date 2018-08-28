Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Growing demand for flights to the holiday island

PUBLISHED: 14:58 29 January 2019

Air Corsica is increasing its services from Stansted Airport. Picture: AIR CORSICA

Air Corsica is increasing its services from Stansted Airport. Picture: AIR CORSICA

Air Corsica

Air Corsica is to operate a new route from Stansted Airport to Calvi, opening up the north-western coast of the island, from May 2019,

The new route to Calvi will operate once a week boosting flights between the UK and Corsica and allowing easier access to the holiday island.

In addition, the airline has extended its travel schedule from the UK with a wider period of dates to Ajaccio, Bastia and Figari starting from April 2019.

Following a hugely successful first year operating in the UK, there has been a dramatic increase in demand from UK visitors travelling to Corsica, said a spokesman.

The extended dates and additional route to Calvi will allow access to four different airports on the island over four different days in the week, opening up the destination. A

ir Corsica will be operating 4 to 10 flights a week giving travellers the ability to arrive at one airport and leave from another allowing them flexibility to discover the the island.

Hervé Pierret, Air Corsica’s managing director said: “The new Calvi route is testament to the growing popularity of Corsica, as a destination for UK market. By starting the 2019 season earlier, we continue to strengthen our offer for travel to Corsica from the UK to keep up with demand from our customers.”

The “picture postcard” town of Calvi is in the heart of The Balagne, a region largely undiscovered by the UK market. The dramatic landscape is characterised by hilltop villages, an endless array of beautiful beaches, secluded coves backed by mountains that remain snow-capped until early summer.

Fares on board the airline’s 180-seat Airbus A320 start from £59 each way.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

Town fans cheering the Blues on at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

#includeImage($article, 225)

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pedestrian dies at scene of A14 crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Met Office extend snow warnings until Friday

Dudley enjoying snow in Chantry Park last year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Do you have to show up at work or school when it’s snowing? Your rights explained

A snowman in Copford. Picture: Jessica Hill

Man arrested in connection with Daniel Saunders murder investigation

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists