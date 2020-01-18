E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Why I'm moving off the high street - business owner says she's 'going with the times'

PUBLISHED: 15:10 18 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 18 January 2020

Nicola Sexton, of Nicola Sexton shoes, with daughter Charlie Sexton at the store No 33 Abbeygate Street, which is closing on January 31 Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Nicola Sexton, of Nicola Sexton shoes, with daughter Charlie Sexton at the store No 33 Abbeygate Street, which is closing on January 31 Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

MARIAM GHAEMI

A well-established independent shoe shop is leaving Bury St Edmunds' high street - but this is not a story of business doom.

Nicola Sexton said she is closing the shop to focus on her own brand and the wholesale side of the business Picture: MARIAM GHAEMINicola Sexton said she is closing the shop to focus on her own brand and the wholesale side of the business Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Nicola Sexton has been a recognisable brand in Abbeygate Street for the past 10 years, but the store's last day is January 31.

It would be easy to presume this shoe and clothing boutique was leaving due to rates and rent, but owner Nicola Sexton says that's not the case.

READ MORE: 'We are on the precipice' - business leader slams council over proposed parking charges

Mrs Sexton, who also designs shoes, said the wholesale side of the business had overtaken the retail side so now needed to concentrate on her own brand.

Loyal customers will still be able to buy her products from a brand new website, she will be launching pop-up shops and also appearing at trade events.

Mrs Sexton said: "I am actually really excited. I do feel guilty for my customers, but it's the next stage for us and you have to go with the times.

"Everything is still there. Just not for 33 Abbeygate Street. My lease came up for renewal. I could have negotiated it and I just felt the time for me was to move off the high street.

"It wasn't business-rate related or rent-related. It was just the way my business was moving."

You may also want to watch:

She added: "We had a good seven years, but the last couple the high street has struggled."

She said to survive on the high street "you have really got to do something different and provide something different for sure".

Mike Simmonite, owner of Gastrono-me cafe, also in Abbeygate Street, has recently opened a karaoke bar in the basement, adding it is drawing in about 250 customers between now and March.

Many retailers in the historic market town are angry at proposals to increase parking charges, which come at a time when the high street is struggling.

Abbeygate Street is Bury St Edmunds' main thoroughfare Picture: MARIAM GHAEMIAbbeygate Street is Bury St Edmunds' main thoroughfare Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Mrs Sexton said car parking was a "major issue" and urged West Suffolk Council to rethink proposed price hikes.

"The council is not helping the town and they need to do all they can to support the high street," she said.

West Suffolk Council has said previously that no decisions have been made on the proposals.

As well as the forthcoming closure of Nicola Sexton, Chica shoes in Hatter Street had its last trading day today after 25 years. It is understood the owner is retiring due to ill health.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of the Business Improvement District group Ourburystedmunds, said it was "really disappointing" to be losing these two independent shoe shops.

Mrs Sexton said customers needed to redeem credit notes by January 31.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A14 closed after crash between lorry and pedestrian

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds due to a serious incident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A14 closed after crash between lorry and pedestrian

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds due to a serious incident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man accused of possessing extreme pornography and indecent images of children

Paul Etheridge appeared before Suffolk Magistrates Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Person dies on outskirts of Ipswich after apparent medical episode

Woodbridge Road East in Ipswich was closed while emergency services dealt with a sudden death Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Murder accused is due in court today

Suffolk police have launched a murder inquiry after the death of a woman in Brickfields Avenue in Newmarket Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Matchday Live: Norwood drops to the bench against his old club as Lambert makes one change

Ipswich Town take on Tranmere Rovers this afternoon. Picture: PA

Drunken US airman found passed-out in car he drove on shredded tyre

Both airmen appeared before Suffolk Magistrates Court Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists