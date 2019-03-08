Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 11:20 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 11 April 2019

Aerial view of sailing boats and yachts in the bay of Sakarun on the island of Dugi Otok in Croatia

Aerial view of sailing boats and yachts in the bay of Sakarun on the island of Dugi Otok in Croatia

Archant

Airline and holiday operator Jet2.com is adding two new beach holiday destinations, in Greece and Croatia, to its summer 2020 programme, flying from Stansted Airport.

Panoramic view over Lefkada Island and harbour entrance at the Floating Swing BridgePanoramic view over Lefkada Island and harbour entrance at the Floating Swing Bridge

Holidaymakers will now be able to fly into Zadar, in Croatia, and Preveza, in Greece.

The UK’s third largest airline and second largest tour operator will have 41 destinations and five brand new routes on sale from London Stansted Airport for Summer 20 representing more than two million seats in total.

From May through to early November, the company will operate flights and holidays to Preveza with two weekly services operating every Wednesday and Sunday, meaning more than 17,000 seats on sale to this holiday destination in total.

The launch of flights to Preveza gives holidaymakers access to the Epirus region which, according to Jet2.com offers holidaymakers everything from beautiful beaches to enchanting history and exciting nightlife.

