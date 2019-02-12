Helping develop new riding centre at Clopton

Businesses tennis tournament supports Riding for the Disabled. (left to right): Mark Henry (Birketts), John Anderson (Director Trustee, RDA), Lottie (pony!), Claire Hinitt (Yard Manager, RDA) and James Leggett (Director Trustee, RDA). Picture: ALISON HAMILTON Archant

A charity tennis tournament between local businesses, held at Ipswich Sports Club, raised more than £1,000 for Riding for the Disabled.

Top 100 law firm Birketts presented a cheque to Riding For The Disabled (Woodbridge & District Group) following the charity tennis tournament.

A total of 12 local teams competed in the tournament at the Ipswich Sports Club.

At the end of a closely-contested day, it was Francis Dickinson and Matthew Chater of FD1 who emerged victorious, with second place going to the previous champions, Sean Milbank and Matt Sparrow of Milbank Concrete.

Mark Henry a partner in Birketts’ Corporate and Banking Team, said: “This was our second charity tennis tournament. It was a great day and fantastic to bring the local business community together to support such a worthy cause.”

John Anderson (director trustee, RDA) added: “The money raised from the previous tournament helped fund our move from Hollesley to Clopton. At our fabulous new site at The Bays in Clopton we are extremely lucky to have wonderful facilities but rely heavily on charitable donations and volunteers. Thank you to Mark and the team at Birketts for bringing local businesses together to help raise these much-needed funds.”